Philips and Medtronic Partner on Stroke Care

A stroke is typically an acute incident primarily caused by a blockage in a brain blood vessel, which disrupts the adequate blood supply to brain tissue and results in the permanent loss of brain cells. It ranks as a leading cause of both disability and death worldwide, affecting approximately 12 million individuals each year, including a rising number of younger adults. The associated direct and indirect costs are estimated to be around USD 900 billion annually, with projections suggesting that this figure may nearly double over the next 25 years. Timely delivery of stroke care is essential for saving lives and minimizing long-term disability. Now, a partnership between two leaders in stroke diagnosis and treatment aims to enhance access to life-saving therapies.

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, the Netherlands) and Medtronic Neurovascular (Irvine, CA, USA) are collaborating to raise awareness about the health and economic advantages that timely access to stroke diagnosis and treatment can offer to patients, their families, and society at large. Additionally, both companies have expanded their collaboration with the World Stroke Organization (WSO) by joining the newly formed WSO Advocacy Coalition. This coalition, led by WSO, unites various stakeholders, including healthcare professionals, patient groups, and policymakers, to create coordinated strategies aimed at addressing the global burden of stroke. Philips and Medtronic Neurovascular are already working alongside the WSO to disseminate the latest research, share best practices, drive enhancements, and advance the stroke policy agenda.

Philips and Medtronic Neurovascular are advocating for the establishment of a global network of stroke care centers capable of providing comprehensive services, from initial diagnosis to rehabilitation. Their combined efforts center on three primary areas: promoting public awareness of stroke symptoms and the critical need for immediate medical attention, increasing the number of stroke-ready hospitals, and training healthcare professionals in the latest interventional techniques. Another focus point will be the use of advanced imaging and digital health technologies to create integrated stroke care systems that facilitate early diagnosis, effective treatment, and post-procedure monitoring.

This collaboration will be highlighted at the upcoming World Stroke Congress (October 23-26) in Abu Dhabi, where Philips and Medtronic Neurovascular will conduct a Stroke Advocacy roundtable session. This initiative builds upon their joint participation in events like the United Nations General Assembly and the World Health Assembly, where they have highlighted the necessity for increased investments in stroke care infrastructure and supportive policy reforms.

“Our new partnership with Medtronic Neurovascular and the ongoing collaboration with the World Stroke Organization highlights our shared commitment to transforming stroke care. With advanced technologies and a focus on collaboration, the time to act is now to ensure that stroke patients have timely stroke care — no matter where they live,” said Carla Goulart Peron, Chief Medical Officer, Philips.

“Stroke care is a race against time, and by joining forces with Philips, we can help accelerate access to life-saving treatments like mechanical thrombectomy. Together, we are advocating for necessary investments in stroke care infrastructure to reduce the burden on patients and healthcare systems globally,” said Signe Haughton, Chief of Staff, Senior Director of Medical & Government Affairs, Medtronic Neurovascular.

