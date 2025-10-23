We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Hologic to be Acquired by Blackstone and TPG

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 23 Oct 2025

Hologic (Marlborough, MA, USA) has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by funds managed by Blackstone (New York, NY, USA) and TPG (San Francisco, CA, USA) in a transaction valued at up to USD 79 per share, representing an enterprise value of up to USD 18. More...

3 billion.

Under the terms of the agreement, Blackstone and TPG will acquire all outstanding Hologic shares for USD 76 per share in cash plus a non-tradable contingent value right (CVR) to receive up to USD 3 per share in two payments of up to USD 1.50 each, for total consideration of up to USD 79 per share in cash. The non-tradable CVR would be issued to Hologic stockholders at closing and paid, in whole or in part, following achievement of certain global revenue goals for Hologic’s Breast Health business in fiscal years 2026 and 2027.

“Today marks an exciting new chapter for Hologic as we join forces with the exceptional teams at Blackstone and TPG,” said Stephen P. MacMillan, Hologic’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “With their resources, expertise, and commitment to women’s health, Blackstone and TPG will help accelerate our growth and enhance our ability to deliver critical medical technologies to customers and their patients around the world. This transaction delivers immediate and compelling value to Hologic stockholders, reflecting the dedication of our employees whose hard work has made this milestone possible.”

“Hologic is an outstanding global leader in advancing women’s health, with a longstanding reputation for groundbreaking and high-quality medical device and diagnostic products,” said Ram Jagannath, a Senior Managing Director at Blackstone. “We have closely followed the Company for many years and long admired the positive impact its life-changing technologies have had for millions of patients worldwide. We are thrilled to partner with its highly talented and capable employees, alongside TPG, to further invest in Hologic’s continued product innovation and growth.”

“Hologic’s innovation-driven medical products and technologies are advancing detection and care to improve health outcomes for women around the world,” added John Schilling, M.D., Co-Managing Partner of TPG Capital. “Investing behind healthcare innovation has been a core focus for TPG for decades, and Hologic represents a compelling opportunity to draw upon our deep thematic expertise to support the development of next-generation solutions that will continue to promote strong clinical results and enhance patient care. We’re proud to partner with the Hologic team and Blackstone in this exciting new chapter.”


