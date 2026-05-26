We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
27 May 2026 - 30 May 2026
AIUM 2026 Annual Convention – American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine
02 Jun 2026 - 04 Jun 2026
WHX Lagos 2026
17 Jun 2026 - 19 Jun 2026
WHX Miami 2026

AI-Native EHR Achieves EU Medical Device Certification

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 26 May 2026

InterSystems (Boston, MA, USA) announced that its IntelliCare electronic health record (EHR) solutions have been certified as Class IIa medical devices under the European Union Medical Device Regulation (MDR), Regulation (EU) 2017/745. More...

IntelliCare is positioned as the first fully unified, AI-native EHR to achieve MDR Class IIa certification in the EU.

Built on the interoperability foundation of InterSystems TrakCare, IntelliCare is designed as a next-generation EHR with native AI capabilities. Unlike systems that rely on third-party AI add-ons, IntelliCare embeds AI directly into the platform’s data layer, enabling intelligence to be integrated across clinical workflows.

Designed to move beyond fragmented extensions, IntelliCare aims to simplify organizational oversight for governance and provide clinicians with tools intended to reduce workload and burnout. The platform delivers instant patient summaries, AI‑driven clinical documentation, full chat experiences, and intelligent workflows that maintain a “human‑in‑the‑loop” safeguard. 

Ambient clinical orchestration automatically captures, structures, and saves clinical data in real time, and suggests clinical documentation and orders for clinician approval. The system also connects with existing health information technology infrastructures, leveraging InterSystems’ experience in integration and data management.

The MDR certification signifies that the AI‑native EHR meets stringent European Union safety and quality standards. InterSystems characterizes this milestone as having important implications for responsibly scaling AI in healthcare while building confidence among providers and regulators.

“Healthcare organizations are rightfully demanding that AI be more than just an experimental add-on. By securing the EU’s first MDR certification for an AI-native EHR, we are establishing a standard that AI should be at the core of all healthcare applications,” said Don Woodlock, President, InterSystems.

Related Links
InterSystems


Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Member
Handheld Blood Glucose Analyzer
STAT-Site
Medical Adhesive
MED 5570U
New
Fetal Monitor
BT-380
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Business News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
FDA-Cleared AI System Detects Sepsis Earlier and Reduces Mortality
Facial Image Analysis Tracks Biological Aging, Predicts Cancer Outcomes
AI Model Uses Eye Imaging to Identify Risk of Major Systemic Diseases
Image: The assessment is delivered via the Mili platform, which places a phone call to participants at home and administers a 10-minute task through an AI voice agent (Photo courtesy of ki:elements)

Automated Phone Speech Test Identifies Alzheimer’s Pathology for Prescreening

Alzheimer’s disease assessment and trial recruitment often rely on costly, invasive biomarker testing and clinic-based cognitive evaluations, limiting scalability as populations age. Providers and trial... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Implantable Wireless Light Device Advance Bladder Cancer Treatment
AI-Enabled Wearable Patches Reveal Undetected Hormone Disruption in Infertility
FDA-Cleared Home Sleep Test Enables Multi-Night Diagnosis of Sleep Apnea
Image: Reusable catheter patients used 35 percent fewer antibiotics compared to their single-use only counterparts. (Photo courtesy of the University of Southampton)

Reusable Intermittent Catheters Reduce Antibiotic Use Without Increasing Urinary Tract Infections

Intermittent self-catheterization, used to empty the bladder several times a day, can leave patients vulnerable to recurrent urinary tract infections and repeated antibiotic use. Reliance on single-use... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
BD Launches Elyra Laser Platform for Kidney Stone and Soft Tissue Procedures
Stretchable Bioelectronic Implant Lowers Blood Pressure in Preclinical Study
FDA-Cleared Nerve Stimulator Advances Intraoperative Peripheral Nerve Assessment
Image: Avvio Medical\'s technology combines microbubble-enhanced acoustic cavitation with smart catheter navigation to precisely target and break down ureteral stones, all without the need for routine stenting or general anesthesia (Photo courtesy of Avvio Medical)

Anesthesia-Sparing System Targets Faster Ureteral Stone Treatment

Ureteral stone care is often delayed by operating room scheduling constraints and growing wait times, leaving a gap between diagnosis and treatment. With no fundamentally new therapeutic approach introduced... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Sleep Data Predict Adherence to Pulmonary Rehabilitation
Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Image: The AI tool presents radiation treatment options through personalized scripts and illustrations before the first consultation, helping prepare patients for decision-making and reduce stress (image credit: Adobe Stock)

AI Avatar Doctor Improves Patient Understanding Before Radiotherapy

Radiation oncology consultations require patients to grasp complex concepts quickly, yet anxiety and information overload often undermine understanding and informed consent. Poor comprehension can also... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Portable MRI System Gains CE Mark for Point-of-Care Brain Imaging
AI-Enabled Platform Supports Clinical Decision-Making in Melanoma Detection
Image: The HemoSonics Quantra Hemostasis System provides comprehensive blood analysis, delivering rapid, real-time coagulation insights at the point of need. Quantra is the first and only cartridge-based, FDA-cleared viscoelastic testing (VET) platform for obstetrics. (Photo courtesy of HemoSonics)

Point-of-Care Viscoelastic Testing System Supports Obstetric Bleeding Management

HemoSonics (Durham, NC, USA) announced on May 5, 2026 that the company's Quantra Hemostasis System for Obstetric Procedures won Silver in the 2026 Edison Awards in the Women’s Health and Reproductive Innovations... Read more

Business

view channel
Artivion Adds FDA-Approved NEXUS System to Aortic Arch Portfolio
Olympus Partnership Aims to Expand Access to Robot-Assisted Endoscopic Therapy
Johnson & Johnson Launches AI-Driven Cardiac Mapping System
Image: Bacharach MJ, Bacharach T. Successful Removal of 20 cm SFA Thrombus With the Pounce Thrombectomy System. Endovascular Today. 2022;21(12 Suppl):S12-13

Endologix Adds FDA-Cleared Peripheral Thrombectomy System

Endologix (Santa Rosa, CA, USA) has acquired the Pounce Thrombectomy System from Surmodics, with the transaction closing on May 18, 2026. The FDA-cleared system is indicated for the non-surgical removal... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2026 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE