We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
FUJIFILM Italia S.P.A

Download Mobile App




Interactive Digital Inhaler Guides Pulmonary Care

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 05 Feb 2020
Print article
Image: The CapMedic inhaler cap and smartphone app (Photo courtesy of Cognita Labs)
Image: The CapMedic inhaler cap and smartphone app (Photo courtesy of Cognita Labs)
The fusion of digital technology and a traditional metered dose inhaler (MDI) provides users with interactive cues that optimize respiratory therapy.

The Cognita Labs (Santa Ana, CA, USA) CapMedic device is a wireless AI-powered sensor cap that can be attached to any MDI, in order to provide precisely timed, step-by-step interactive cues that break down complex inhalation steps. Examples of such audiovisual cues include the correct coordination of deep inhalation, and even easy-to-forget preliminary steps such as shaking the MDI before use and maintaining it in an upright position. Indications for use include asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other pulmonary conditions.

CapMedic is also a dual-purpose device, thanks to an in-built spirometer that empowers users to track the progression of their lung health by measuring lung parameters such as forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1) and peak expiratory flow (PEF). Medication and lung function data can be transferred to the CapMedic smartphone app, empowering patients to actively engage in managing their condition and enabling remote patient monitoring (RPM) for providers.

“Decades of studies have shown that almost 90% of patients are unable to use MDIs correctly, a result of their complex, multi-step usage requirements. The Cognita team has conducted drug deposition studies showing a tenfold improvement in the delivery of medication,” said Rajoshi Biswas, PhD, chief scientific officer and co-founder of Cognita Labs. “Our goal with CapMedic is to make inhalers fun and easy to use, while allowing patients to build good inhaler use habits and better manage their respiratory conditions. An effective daily dose means patients are more likely to avoid costly, life-threatening hospitalizations.”

“We've never really known if our patients are getting the medication they need at home because many of them struggle to use inhalers correctly. CapMedic brings us the data we didn't have before,” said pediatric pulmonologist Chris Landon, MD, of the Pediatric Diagnostic Center (Ventura, CA, USA). “We have seen our little patients, and our big ones, loving the sounds and lights of CapMedic while improving their technique. Parents synchronize lung function and medication data with their smartphone app, which gives us a snapshot of their compliance remotely.”

Spirometry is the most common pulmonary function test that measures lung function, specifically the volume and/or flow of air that can be inhaled and exhaled.

Related Links:
Cognita Labs


Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Outperforms Humans in Diagnosis of Skin Lesions
Artificial Intelligence Helps Detect Rare Diseases
New AI Platform to Analyze NHS Radiological Scans
Image: ECG heartbeat segments help identify hypoglycemia events (Photo courtesy of University of Warwick)

Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Glucose Levels via ECG

A new study shows how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to detect hypoglycemic events from raw electrocardiogram (ECG) signals. Developed at the University of Warwick (Coventry, United Kingdom),... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
IVC Filter Retrieval Kits Offer Enhanced Visibility
Prenatal Spina Bifida Surgery Improves Functional Outcomes
Glucagon Delivery System Treats Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia
Image: The 5.2 cm GDNF-releasing nerve guide (Photo courtesy of Pitt)

Synthetic Nerve Conduit Helps Regrow Damaged Nerves

A biodegradable polymer nerve guide filled with a neurotrophic factor can regenerate long sections of damaged nerves, according to a new study. Developed at the University of Pittsburgh (Pitt; PA, USA),... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Kangaroo Mother Care Raises Low Birth Weight Babies Survival
Uterine Tamponade Effectively Prevents Maternal Hemorrhaging
Water Births Are No More Risky Than Land Births
Image: Dr. Kathleen Sluka administering TENS therapy (Photo courtesy of University of Iowa)

Nerve Stimulation May Offer Relief for Fibromyalgia Sufferers

A new study suggests that transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) during physical activity can significantly reduce fibromyalgia associated pain. Researchers at the University of Iowa (Iowa... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Accessibility App Helps Parplegics Control Android Devices
Robotic Trainer Helps Paraplegics Sit More Stably
Wearable Monitor Identifies Swallowing Disorders
Image: Rapid treatment of high potassium levels can save lives (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Rapid Correction of Hyperkalemia Halves ED Mortality

A new study suggests that quickly correcting high potassium levels (hyperkalemia), in the emergency department (ED) significantly reduces patient mortality. Researchers at Stony Brook University (SBU;... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
JNJ Acquires Remaining Stake in Verb Surgical
Global Point of Care Testing (POCT) Market to Reach USD 46.7 Billion by 2024
PENTAX Medical Clears CE Mark for New AI-Assisted Polyp Detector
Illustration

Patient Handling Equipment Market to Reach USD 12.6 Billion by 2024

The global patient handling equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from USD 8.9 billion in 2019 to USD 12.6 billion by 2024, driven mainly by the rising geriatric population, high risk... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE