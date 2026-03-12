We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Nanohydrogels Guide Medicine to Tumors Without Damaging Healthy Tissue

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 12 Mar 2026

Many cancer treatments are effective at destroying tumors but can also damage healthy tissue, causing severe side effects for patients. More...

This occurs because conventional chemotherapy drugs circulate throughout the body and affect both cancerous and normal cells. Researchers are now developing a targeted drug delivery system designed to release cancer medications only when they reach tumor environments.

Scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology (Atlanta, GA, USA) have developed a new drug delivery platform called self-assembling nanohydrogels (SANGs). The system consists of microscopic gel-like particles that transport cancer drugs through the bloodstream and release them only when they encounter conditions specific to tumor tissue.

Tumors consume oxygen and nutrients at a much higher rate than normal tissues, creating a distinct local environment around cancer cells. The SANG platform is designed to detect these environmental changes and respond by releasing the drug payload directly at the tumor site. As the nanohydrogels circulate through the body, they keep the drug sealed inside the particles while passing through healthy tissues. When they reach tumor environments, the particles persist and release the drug locally, concentrating treatment where it is needed most.

Results of preclinical experiments, published in Nature Communications, showed that the nanohydrogels remained stable in circulation and avoided premature drug release while effectively responding to tumor-specific conditions. Unlike many targeted cancer therapies that focus on specific genetic mutations or biomarkers, the SANG system is cancer-agnostic. This means it does not require prior knowledge of a tumor’s genetic profile and could potentially be applied to a wide range of cancer types.

This approach may also help address the problem of tumor evolution during treatment, where cancer cells adapt and become resistant to therapies targeting a single molecular pathway. The researchers are now planning additional studies to test the nanohydrogel platform with different cancer drugs and across multiple tumor types. These studies aim to further evaluate safety and effectiveness before moving toward human clinical trials. If successful, the technology could help reduce treatment-related toxicity and improve the quality of life for patients undergoing cancer therapy.

“The moment we can get our first patient in the study, the moment we can collect that first data and begin to see what this really changes, that will be a big moment,” said Nick Housley, assistant professor in Georgia Tech’s School of Biological Sciences, who is leading the effort. “It has the potential to be a breakthrough at the clinic…patients in early trials could benefit directly; that’s rare and exciting.”

Related Links:
Georgia Institute of Technology


