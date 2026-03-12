Magnetic Gel Offers Safer and More Effective Atrial Fibrillation Treatment

Left atrial appendage occlusion is a common interventional treatment used to reduce stroke risk in patients with atrial fibrillation. More...

However, conventional metallic occluder devices can present challenges, including poor adaptability to the complex shape of the appendage, incomplete healing of the heart lining, and complications such as device-related thrombosis or leaks. Researchers have now developed a new magnetically controlled fluid material designed to overcome these limitations.

Scientists from the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences (SIAT, Shenzhen, China) have developed magnetofluids, a controllable material combining magnetic particles and a liquid carrier system that can adapt to the geometry of the left atrial appendage and solidify in place to create a stable occlusion. The magnetofluid system incorporates neodymium-iron-boron magnetic particles within a carrier fluid composed of ethylene-vinyl alcohol copolymer dissolved in dimethyl sulfoxide. External magnetic fields guide the material into position, enabling precise control of its shape and placement inside the heart chamber.

Researchers optimized magnet configurations through simulations and laboratory experiments to ensure stable positioning under the dynamic conditions of cardiac motion and high-velocity blood flow. To improve healing of the heart lining after occlusion, the material was also modified with polyvinyl alcohol powder, which promotes endocardialization—the growth of endothelial tissue over the treated area.

The technology was tested in preclinical animal models, including Bama minipigs and Sprague-Dawley rats, across both acute and chronic study phases. The findings, published in Nature, showed that the magnetofluid adapted closely to the anatomical structure of the left atrial appendage and produced smoother, more uniform endocardial coverage than conventional metallic occluders. Importantly, the treated sites remained free of thrombus formation, suggesting improved long-term safety.

By combining the adaptability of liquids with magnetic control and in-situ curing, magnetofluids may offer a new approach to minimally invasive cardiovascular interventions. The technology could potentially reduce complications associated with current implantable occluder devices while improving long-term outcomes. Researchers believe this strategy could help advance next-generation interventional therapies and expand the possibilities for biomaterial-based treatments in cardiovascular medicine.

