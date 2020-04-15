We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Ampronix, Inc

Siemens Healthineers

  Gold Provides customized electronic systems and advanced imaging, diagnostics, therapy, and healthcare IT solutions for th... read more Featured Products:

AI Workflow Solution

AI Workflow Solution

AI Workflow Solution

Interventional Angiography System

CT Scanner
More products

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC, certain events are being rescheduled for a later date or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
15 May 2020 - 20 May 2020
ATS 2020 - International Conference of the American Thoracic Society
16 May 2020 - 20 May 2020
ACR 2020 - Annual Meeting of the American College of Radiology
17 May 2020 - 20 May 2020
ECO-ICO 2020 – European and International Congress on Obesity

Blood Gas Analyzer Advances Critical Care Oxygenation Testing

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 15 Apr 2020
Print article
Image: The RAPIDPoint 500e Blood Gas Analyzer (Photo courtesy of Siemens Healthineers)
Image: The RAPIDPoint 500e Blood Gas Analyzer (Photo courtesy of Siemens Healthineers)
A new blood gas analyzer diagnoses and monitors critically ill patients in the intensive care unit (ICU), operating room, or emergency room.

The Siemens Healthineers (Erlangen, Germany) RAPIDPoint 500e Blood Gas Analyzer is a user-friendly, cartridge-based, maintenance-free system that provides blood gas, electrolyte, metabolite, CO-oximetry, and neonatal bilirubin data in the critical care environment. The measurement cartridge includes planar sensors, the sample probe, and the CO-ox chamber, so that all the components are replaced with every new cartridge. Through the sample port, syringe and capillary samples are handled automatically. Only 100 µL of sample is aspirated, and the sample port is also part of the advanced clot management and air bubble detection mechanism.

The RAPIDPoint 500e system leverages proprietary Integri-Sense technology, a comprehensive series of analyzer functional checks and flagging mechanisms that are designed to deliver accurate test results by performing frequent quality and blood integrity checks before, during, and even after every patient sample analyzed. Integri-Sense technology combines three levels of independent automatic quality control, multiple calibration routines, and advanced software algorithms combine to ensure reliable and clinically actionable test results.

Confidential patient data is secured via embedded McAfee anti-malware, which blocks unknown and unauthorized programs from running. Other key security features include a two-step authentication process, an encrypted password requirement for patient data transfer, and the inclusion of a firewall to block hacking attempts. In addition, the RAPIDPoint 500e Blood Gas Analyzer integrates seamlessly into hospital networks via the Siemens Healthineers Point of Care Ecosystem, which offers convenient, remote management of operators and devices located across multiple sites.

“Point-of-care teams monitoring respiratory conditions in critical care settings need a blood gas testing solution that delivers fast, accurate results and increases workflow efficiencies. A safe operating environment amid growing concerns about cybersecurity threats in healthcare is also important,” said Christoph Pedain, PhD, head of point of care diagnostics at Siemens Healthineers. “The RAPIDPoint 500e Blood Gas Analyzer has become a trusted instrument in Europe’s endeavor to combat COVID-19 and to help address an unprecedented demand for blood gas testing in affected respiratory patients.”

Blood gas analysis is used to determine the pH of the blood, the partial pressure of carbon dioxide and oxygen, and the bicarbonate level. Many blood gas analyzers will also report concentrations of lactate, hemoglobin, several electrolytes, oxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, and carboxyhemoglobin. It is mainly used in pulmonology, to determine gas exchange levels in the blood related to lung function, but has a variety of applications in other areas of medicine.


Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
Cybersecurity Service Protects Medical Devices from Attacks
Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Glucose Levels via ECG
AI Outperforms Humans in Diagnosis of Skin Lesions
Image: AI enhance facial recognition algorithms can identify people wearing masks (Photo courtesy of Herta)

New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask

Following the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus, an improved facial recognition solution can correctly identify people who wear facial masks. The Herta (Barcelona, Spain) facial recognition algorithms... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Total Wrist Replacement Device Treats Painful Arthritis
Surgical Approach Tied to Hip Revision Risk Level
Fascial Defect Should Be Closed During Hernia Repair
Image: Repairing Spina Bifida can restore brain structure (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

In-Utero Spina Bifida Surgery Restores Brain Structure

A new study suggests that prenatal surgical restoration of myelomeningocele (MMC) hindbrain herniation triggers restoration of normal brain anatomy. Researchers at the Mayo Clinic (Rochester, MN, USA)... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Routine Screening Prevents Majority of Cervical Cancers
Nerve Stimulation May Offer Relief for Fibromyalgia Sufferers
Kangaroo Mother Care Raises Low Birth Weight Babies Survival
Image: The QUiPP v2 app can calculate pre-term birth risk (Photo courtesy of GeneticApps)

Mobile Phone App Determines Risk of Preterm Birth

A user-friendly mobile phone application will allow doctors to quickly calculate a woman's individual risk of preterm birth, claims a new study. Developed by researchers at King’s College London (KCL;... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Automated Venipuncture Device Facilitates Rapid Blood Draws
Rapid Correction of Hyperkalemia Halves ED Mortality
Accessibility App Helps Parplegics Control Android Devices
Image: RFID tags embedded in diapers can alert when they are wet (Photo courtesy of MIT)

Smart Diapers Notify Caregivers when Soiled

A new study describes how a diaper embedded with a moisture sensor and a passive radio frequency identification (RFID) tag can alert a caregiver when it becomes wet. Developed at the Massachusetts... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
Advantech Launches Medical-Grade AVAS-400 Series 4K UHD Video Recorder
Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices Market to Reach USD 6 Billion by...
Global Defibrillators Market Projected to Reach USD 11.7 Billion by 2025
Illustration

Surgical Robots Market to Reach USD 13.1 Billion by 2027 Due to High Acceptance in Emerging Regions

The global surgical robots market is forecasted to reach USD 13.1 billion by 2027, driven mainly by low turn-around times and increased innovation in robotics over the coming years. Surgical robots are... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE