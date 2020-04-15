Blood Gas Analyzer Advances Critical Care Oxygenation Testing

By HospiMedica International staff writers

Posted on 15 Apr 2020



Image: The RAPIDPoint 500e Blood Gas Analyzer (Photo courtesy of Siemens Healthineers)

A new blood gas analyzer diagnoses and monitors critically ill patients in the intensive care unit (ICU), operating room, or emergency room.



The Siemens Healthineers (Erlangen, Germany) RAPIDPoint 500e Blood Gas Analyzer is a user-friendly, cartridge-based, maintenance-free system that provides blood gas, electrolyte, metabolite, CO-oximetry, and neonatal bilirubin data in the critical care environment. The measurement cartridge includes planar sensors, the sample probe, and the CO-ox chamber, so that all the components are replaced with every new cartridge. Through the sample port, syringe and capillary samples are handled automatically. Only 100 µL of sample is aspirated, and the sample port is also part of the advanced clot management and air bubble detection mechanism.



The RAPIDPoint 500e system leverages proprietary Integri-Sense technology, a comprehensive series of analyzer functional checks and flagging mechanisms that are designed to deliver accurate test results by performing frequent quality and blood integrity checks before, during, and even after every patient sample analyzed. Integri-Sense technology combines three levels of independent automatic quality control, multiple calibration routines, and advanced software algorithms combine to ensure reliable and clinically actionable test results.



Confidential patient data is secured via embedded McAfee anti-malware, which blocks unknown and unauthorized programs from running. Other key security features include a two-step authentication process, an encrypted password requirement for patient data transfer, and the inclusion of a firewall to block hacking attempts. In addition, the RAPIDPoint 500e Blood Gas Analyzer integrates seamlessly into hospital networks via the Siemens Healthineers Point of Care Ecosystem, which offers convenient, remote management of operators and devices located across multiple sites.



“Point-of-care teams monitoring respiratory conditions in critical care settings need a blood gas testing solution that delivers fast, accurate results and increases workflow efficiencies. A safe operating environment amid growing concerns about cybersecurity threats in healthcare is also important,” said Christoph Pedain, PhD, head of point of care diagnostics at Siemens Healthineers. “The RAPIDPoint 500e Blood Gas Analyzer has become a trusted instrument in Europe’s endeavor to combat COVID-19 and to help address an unprecedented demand for blood gas testing in affected respiratory patients.”



Blood gas analysis is used to determine the pH of the blood, the partial pressure of carbon dioxide and oxygen, and the bicarbonate level. Many blood gas analyzers will also report concentrations of lactate, hemoglobin, several electrolytes, oxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, and carboxyhemoglobin. It is mainly used in pulmonology, to determine gas exchange levels in the blood related to lung function, but has a variety of applications in other areas of medicine.



