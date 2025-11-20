Breakthrough Ultrasound Technology Measures Blood Viscosity in Real Time

Blood pressure, pulse, temperature, and oxygen levels have long defined the core metrics physicians use to assess health — yet one key indicator has remained out of reach: blood viscosity. More...

Because thicker, slower-moving blood can strain the heart, promote clot formation, and contribute to tissue damage, its impact spans major illnesses, including heart disease, stroke, and cancer. Now, researchers have developed a non-invasive, real-time ultrasound-based technology designed to measure blood viscosity directly inside the body.

The device, developed by researchers at the University of Missouri (Columbia, MO, USA), uses continuous-wave ultrasound to gently vibrate blood and then measures how the signal propagates through the body. Its core innovation lies in advanced mathematical modeling and signal-processing algorithms, which interpret the acoustic response to calculate both blood density and viscosity simultaneously — something not previously possible. Unlike traditional laboratory methods that require drawing blood and can alter its properties, the tool captures viscosity in situ, reflecting the body’s true physiological state.

Originally designed to monitor engine lubricant quality, the technology was adapted for biomedical use after researchers recognized its potential in disease management. Real-time viscosity monitoring could benefit conditions such as sickle cell anemia, where abnormally shaped red blood cells make blood thicker and increase organ stress. The device, presented in the Journal of Dynamic Systems, Measurement, and Control, runs primarily on software, meaning it can be implemented on low-cost hardware, allowing portable prototypes and future wearable integrations. The research team is now gathering data to support eventual human trials and hopes viscosity will become a new standard vital sign.

“Measuring blood viscosity has always been a challenge,” said Professor William Fay. “Specialized lab equipment is needed, and most hospitals don’t have it. This new device could be a game changer — it allows accurate, real-time viscosity readings without ever drawing blood.”

“This isn’t just a new device,” said Nilesh Salvi, lead author on the project. “It’s a new way of thinking about the human body. Once we can see viscosity in real time, we’ll understand blood flow and disease progression in ways we never could before.”

