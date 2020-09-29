We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Capnography Module Helps Monitor Respiratory CO2 Levels

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 29 Sep 2020
Image: The Capsule Vitals Plus Monitor with the Masimo NomoLine capnography module (Photo courtesy of Capsule Technologies)
An upgrade vital signs monitor now includes a capnography module to identify deteriorating patient conditions, including respiratory depression.

The Capsule Technologies (Andover, MA, USA) Vitals Plus Monitor with the Masimo (Irvine, CA, USA) NomoLine capnography module is designed to measure the concentration of expired carbon dioxide (CO2) in both exhaled air, which provides data about the body's metabolism, perfusion, pulmonary circulation, and cardiac function. The technology can also be used in conjunction with Capsule's Early Warning Scoring System (EWSS) to enable another layer of protection and alerts for caregivers when deterioration is beginning to happen.

The Masimo NomoLine ISA CO2 module measure end-tidal carbon dioxide (EtCO2) and trends, fractional concentration of inspired carbon dioxide (FiCO2), and respiration rate (RR). As no moisture sampling lines are used, extended monitoring is possible in all humidity environments. The patented sidestream design allows water in the sampling line to evaporate into the surrounding air, while leaving Oxygen, CO2, and other gases unaffected, eliminating problems associated with conventional sidestream gas analyzers, including the need for water traps.

The Capsule Vitals Plus monitors a patient and sends the data to the electronic health record (EHR) right from the bedside. When linked with Capsule Surveillance software, Vitals Plus and other medical devices can feed patient information to algorithms that intelligently alert caregivers to important changes in patient status. The Masimo NomoLine capnography module can be shared between multiple monitors, and will also be available as an accessory that can be added to specific Vitals Plus monitors already in hospitals.

“The ability to continuously monitor CO2 levels keeps patients safer by identifying deterioration faster than other methods,” said Hemant Goel, CEO of Capsule. “Our partnership with Masimo gives clinicians a convenient way to add this important measurement for immediate use and automatically add the measurement data to the patient record with other patient vital signs.”

Capnography enables clinicians to continuously monitor ventilation adequacy and identify changes in patient cardiovascular and respiratory conditions, such as hypoventilation and hyperventilation, which is particularly important as an indicator of respiratory depression or impending respiratory failure and arrest. It is also commonly used to assess the return of spontaneous circulation after cardiac arrest and has applications across the care spectrum in both high and low acuity settings, from surgery and intensive care to the general care unit and emergency departments.




