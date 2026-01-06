Implantable Absorbable Sensor Detects Life-Threatening Complications After Intestinal Surgery

Intestinal anastomoses are among the riskiest procedures in abdominal surgery, with complications such as circulatory disorders or immune reactions often developing rapidly and unpredictably. More...

These failures can lead to severe consequences, including repeat surgeries, prolonged hospital stays, or death, yet surgeons have had no way to directly monitor the healing site after the operation. A newly developed implantable sensor now offers a way to detect these complications early, potentially improving patient safety and outcomes.

An interdisciplinary team that included researchers from Dresden University of Technology (TUD, Dresden, Germany) has developed an innovative, fully bioresorbable sensor film designed to be implanted directly into an intestinal suture. The film continuously measures parameters such as tissue impedance and temperature, providing real-time insight into the condition of the healing tissue.

The sensor film was created using specially developed printable electronic materials and manufacturing processes at TUD’s Integrated Centre for Applied Physics and Photonic Materials. Implantation was carried out using established surgical techniques, allowing the sensor to be seamlessly integrated into standard procedures. By analyzing data from multiple sensors, the researchers assessed whether changes in electrical tissue properties could reliably indicate impaired blood circulation.

The team showed that circulatory disorders at the anastomosis site could be clearly detected through abrupt changes in electrical tissue resistance. This demonstrated, for the first time, that direct, continuous monitoring of intestinal sutures is feasible without impairing wound healing. The results, published in Advanced Science, mark a major advancement in postoperative monitoring for high-risk abdominal surgery.

The researchers believe the sensor film could enable earlier intervention, helping to prevent severe complications before irreversible damage occurs. Future work will expand the study to larger patient groups and enhance the sensor with additional functions to better understand the mechanisms behind anastomotic failure. The technology is seen as a step toward smarter implants and safer, more responsive surgical care.

