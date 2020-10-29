We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Abbott Diagnostics

Samsung

Develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic products and solutions for IVD and point-of-care applications read more Featured Products:

Retrofit Digital Radiography

Ultrasound System

Digital Radiography System

Mobile DR System

Ultrasound System
More products

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
02 Nov 2020 - 06 Nov 2020
Virtual Venue
Omnia Health Live Americas
02 Nov 2020 - 05 Nov 2020
ECIO 2020 – European Conference on Interventional Oncology
05 Nov 2020 - 07 Nov 2020
ExpoMED Eurasia 2020.

Continuous Heart Monitor Watch Improves AF Screening

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 29 Oct 2020
Print article
Image: The Halo AF Detection System on a Samsung smartwatch (Photo courtesy of Livmor)
Image: The Halo AF Detection System on a Samsung smartwatch (Photo courtesy of Livmor)
A physician-prescribed wearable solution provides continuous cardiac monitoring to detect atrial fibrillation (AF) on demand during the day, and automatically overnight.

The Livmor (Frisco, TX, USA) Halo AF Detection System is a wearable solution that consists of a proprietary algorithm that filters and detects irregular pulse rhythm suggestive of AF from photoplethysmograph (PPG) data, a patient user interface that notifies the patient of data collection, and a physician user interface that alerts when an irregular pulse rhythm is detected. Device software interfaces with the LIVMOR Halo+ Home Monitoring System and a compatible Samsung (Seoul, Korea) Halo smartwatch to capture PPG data and sync to servers.

During the night, the Halo watch intermittently monitors for irregular heart rhythm via the Halo+ Home Monitoring System while the user is at rest. PPG signals recorded by the Halo Watch are subsequently analyzed when WiFi connectivity is available. The recording session signal is first assessed for quality before being analyzed. If a signal is suggestive of AF is detected, it is flagged for physician review in the Linvmor HeartView physician portal. In recent clinical studies, The Halo was 100% sensitive and 93% specific in identifying AF.

“Our Halo AF detection algorithms, deployed as an integrated part of the Livmor Halo+ Home Monitoring system, serves as a foundational cornerstone in our Samsung-based digital health platform,” said Ken Persen, founder and CEO of Livmor. “Starting today, medical professionals across the US can prescribe our Livmor Halo, a patient-engaging and extendable system, to their at-risk patients. This is major step toward achieving our vision of a transformative patient-provider ecosystem that more proactively prevents, detects, and manages chronic conditions.”

“With the increased need for remote care and monitoring, Samsung is committed to working with strategic partners to develop innovative digital health solutions,” said Taher Behbehani, general manager and head of mobile B2B at Samsung Electronics America. “We are thrilled that Livmors’s secure AF detection monitor on Samsung wearables has achieved this significant milestone, helping clinicians reach even more patients with potentially life-saving technology.”

As the heart pumps blood to the periphery of the body, a pressure pulse is created which distends the arteries and arterioles in the subcutaneous tissue. The change in volume caused by the pressure pulse is detected by illuminating the skin with a light-emitting diode (LED) and then measuring the amount of light either transmitted or reflected to a photodiode, thus generating a PPG.



Print article
M.I ONE Co., Ltd

Latest Critical Care News

Radcal

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy
Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen
New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
Image: The COVID Symptom Study Smartphone application (Photo courtesy of Zoe Global)

Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection

A new study of data from a COVID-19 symptom-tracking app finds there are six distinct types of the disease, each with its own cluster of symptoms. Researchers at King’s College London (KCL; United Kingdom),... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Tonsillotomy Causes Less Morbidity Than Tonsillectomy
PEF Cardiac Ablation System Reduces Collateral Damage
Spine Truss System Forestalls Supplemental Fixation
Image: The Thermocool Smarttouch Catheter (Photo courtesy of Biosense Webster)

Smart Ablation Catheter Treats Persistent Atrial Fibrillation

An innovative catheter offers a patient-tailored ablation approach that provides long-term efficacy for atrial fibrillation (AF) patients. The Biosense Webster (Diamond Bar, CA, USA) Thermocool Smarttouch... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Reusable Vaginal Speculum Improves Patient Experience
Menopause Can Increase Risk of Metabolic Syndrome
Nitrous Oxide Use During Labor Is Safe
Image: The Phexxi vaginal gel contraceptive system (Photo courtesy of Evofem Biosciences)

Novel Vaginal Gel Prevents Pregnancy On-Demand

A new non-hormonal gel prevents contraception by keeping vaginal pH levels in a range that is inhospitable to sperm. The new contraceptive, named Phexxi, a product of Evofem Biosciences (San Diego,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Digital Tumor Dashboard Improves Case Review Efficiency
Diagnostic Support Tool Improves Melanoma Detection
Mobile Computing Workstation Advances Nursing Performance
Image: Simultaneously stimulating the tongue and auditory system can treat tinnitus (Photo courtesy of Neuromod Devices)

Neurostimulation System Significantly Reduces Tinnitus

A neuromodulation device that combines sound and electrical stimulation of the tongue can significantly reduce tinnitus symptoms. The Neuromod Devices (Dublin, Ireland) Lenire system consists of a... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICA and COMPAMED 2020 to Take Place Entirely Online From 16-19 November 2020
Arab Health Rescheduled to June 2021 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Hologic Showcased Latest Advances at Virtual ECR Congress 2020
Illustration

AI in Medical Imaging to Reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2024

The global market for AI-based clinical applications for use in medical imaging is set to reach almost USD 1.5 billion by 2024 despite a slower-than-expected uptake of these products and the impact of... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE