We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Abbott Diagnostics

  Silver Abbott Diagnostics provides medical diagnostic instruments, tests, automation and informatics solutions, including cl... read more Featured Products:

Lipid Profile Analyzer

Hepatitis B Antigen Test

SARS-CoV-2 IgG Immunoassay

COVID-19 Test

SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Test
More products

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
10 Sep 2021 - 13 Sep 2021
AUA 2021 – Annual Meeting of the American Urological Association
16 Sep 2021 - 21 Sep 2021
Virtual Venue
ESMO Congress 2021 - European Society for Medical Oncology.
25 Sep 2021 - 29 Sep 2021
Virtual Venue
CIRSE 2021– Annual Congress of the Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiological Society of Europe

Novel Occlusion Device Reduces Stroke Risk

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 08 Sep 2021
Print article
Image: The Amplatzer Amulet left atrial appendage occluder (Photo courtesy of Abbott)
Image: The Amplatzer Amulet left atrial appendage occluder (Photo courtesy of Abbott)
A left atrial appendage (LAA) occluder potentially reduces stroke and systemic embolism risk in patients diagnosed with non-valvular atrial fibrillation (AF).

The Abbott (Abbott Park, IL, USA) Amplatzer Amulet LAA occluder is a minimally invasive, self-expanding, braided Nitinol mesh implant that uses dual-seal technology to completely and immediately seal the LAA at its opening, thus minimizing the formation of blood clots and their ability to migrate into the bloodstream. The Amplatzer Amulet LAA Occluder has been approved for use in more than 80 countries, including in Europe, Canada and Australia, since 2013, but has only now been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The next-generation device is built with a longer lobe and waist than previous versions to allow for easier placement, and an end screw set flush with the occluding disc, creating a smooth surface within the left atrium. The large disc diameter offers increased orifice coverage. The device is pre-loaded into the delivery catheter, which simplifies device preparation and ultimately streamlines the entire procedure for the physician.

“Amulet's unique dual-seal approach has made it the number one LAA closure product in Europe, so today's device approval by the FDA is an important milestone in allowing us to bring this treatment option to American physicians and patients,” said Michael Dale, senior vice president of Abbott's structural heart business. “Consistent with our mission purpose, our minimally invasive Amulet procedure for reducing stroke risk in patients with atrial fibrillation will help people live better lives through better health.”

“As the world's population continues to age, we're seeing a surge in atrial fibrillation cases, and with that comes increased risk of stroke,” said Dhanunjaya Lakkireddy, MD, of Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute (Overland Park, USA), principal investigator of the study that led to FDA approval. “The approval provides physicians with a treatment option that reduces the risk of stroke and eliminates the need for blood-thinning medication immediately after the procedure, which is incredibly valuable given the bleeding risks associated with these medicines.”

The LAA is a tube-shaped appendage connected to the left atrium that can potentially hold static blood during an episode of AF, increasing the likelihood of clot formation; research shows that in AF patients, approximately 90% of all cardiac blood clots form in the LAA. If a clot forms in the LAA and is then released into the heart, it may enter blood circulation, travel to the brain, block a vessel and cause an ischemic stroke.





Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnec...
Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
Image: The HealthLake cloud-based data repository organizes massive medical data (Photo courtesy of AWS)

New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers

Amazon Web Services (AWS; Seattle, WA, USA) has made available its HealthLake cloud-based data repository for use by healthcare and life sciences organizations. Designed to help providers organize and... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Fully Integrated Shoulder System Increases OR Efficiency
Discrete Bunion Surgical System Aids Walking Recovery
Novel Coating Might Curb Organ Transplant Rejection
Image: A dynamic VBT system treats pediatric scoliosis (Photo courtesy of Auctus Surgical)

Dynamic Scoliosis Treatment Provides Non-Fusion Option

An innovative vertebral body tethering (VBT) system provides an option to treat pediatric scoliosis with a non-fusion, dynamic approach. The Auctus Surgical (San Francisco, CA, USA) dynamic VBT system... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Pelvic Floor Stimulator Helps Treat Urinary Incontinence
Remote Sensor Band Monitors Uterine Activity
Poor Iodine Status Impairs Fetal Neurological Development
Image: Pre-term birth can lead to higher risk of ASD (Photo courtesy of CanStockPhoto)

Preterm Birth Linked to Increased Risk of Autism

Preterm and early birth is associated with an increased risk of autism spectrum disorder (ASD), independent of genetic or environmental factors, according to a new study. Researchers at Lund University... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Vein Dilation System Improves Hemodialysis Vascular Access
Osmotic Bolus Injector Reduces Injection Frequency
Thermal Imaging Improves Diabetes-Related Ulcer Assessment
Image: Electron microscopy images of coated and uncoated ET tubes (Photo courtesy of CHOP)

Novel Endotracheal Tube Coating Reduces Airway Inflammations

A new study shows how a coating that releases antimicrobial peptides (AMPs) over a two-week period reduces upper-airway inflammation and subglottic stenosis (SGS) following intubation. Developed at... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
Implantable AI System for Early Detection and Treatment of Illnesses Detects Pat...
Fujifilm Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Disrupting OR Space with Systems Integration...
MEDICA 2021 and COMPAMED 2021 to Restart as In-Person Events from November 15-18,...
Illustration

Baxter to Acquire Hillrom, Targeting Expansion in Digital and Connected Care Solutions Worldwide

Two global medical technology giants have decided to join forces by way of Baxter's acquisition of Hillrom for approximately USD 10.5 billion in cash. Amounting to a total enterprise value of approximately USD 12.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE