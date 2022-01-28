We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Abbott Displays Its Life-Changing POC Tests and Diagnostic Tools at MEDLAB Middle East

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 28 Jan 2022
Image: ID NOW (Photo courtesy of Abbott)
Image: ID NOW (Photo courtesy of Abbott)

At the 2022 edition of MEDLAB Middle East, Abbott (Lake Forest, IL, USA) showcased its portfolio of life-changing diagnostic tools and medical devices for point-of-care testing that help manage patients with COVID-19, diabetes cardiovascular disease and their comorbidities.

Within its COVID-19 test portfolio, Abbott displayed its ID NOW COVID-19 molecular point-of-care platform that combines the benefits of speed and accuracy for the fastest molecular results in the market. The ID NOW COVID-19 test returns positive results in 13 minutes or less to enable immediate clinical decisions during the first patient visit. The easy to use ID NOW platform is designed for near-patient, point-of-care use in a variety of healthcare settings. Abbott highlighted its Panbio COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Device, an in vitro diagnostic rapid test for the qualitative detection of IgG and IgM antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in human serum, plasma, venous and fingerstick whole blood, alongside the Panbio COVID-19 Ag Rapid Test Device which can identify potentially contagious patients with or without symptoms in 15 minutes.

Also on display was the Afinion 2 System, a compact, rapid, multi-assay analyzer that provides valuable near patient testing at the point-of-care for physician offices and clinics, eliminating the need to send patients to the lab or spend time tracking down their results. The Afinion 2 System makes it fast and easy to test quantitative determinations of HbA1c, Lipid Panel, ACR, and CRP, and can reliably transfer test information to a HIS or LIS system. The analyzer and test cartridges have been precision engineered with each test cartridge containing an integrated sample collection device and all necessary reagents for a single test.

At MEDLAB 2022, Abbott demonstrated the i-STAT Family of products for a broad range of clinical settings, including the lightweight, portable and easy to use i-STAT 1 blood analyzer which operates with the advanced technology of i-STAT test cartridges. Together, they create the i-STAT System - a point-of-care testing platform that provides healthcare professionals with diagnostic information when and where it's needed. Abbott also displayed the i-STAT Alinity, an easy-in-use, portable bloody analyzer that delivers real-time, lab-quality diagnostic test results. The i-STAT Alinity is the i-STAT family's most advanced testing solution and features a more intuitive interface that simplifies the testing process even further, allowing for minimal operator training.

Abbott 


