Abbott Displays Its Life-Changing POC Tests and Diagnostic Tools at MEDLAB Middle East

At the 2022 edition of MEDLAB Middle East, Abbott (Lake Forest, IL, USA) showcased its portfolio of life-changing diagnostic tools and medical devices for point-of-care testing that help manage patients with COVID-19, diabetes cardiovascular disease and their comorbidities.

Within its COVID-19 test portfolio, Abbott displayed its ID NOW COVID-19 molecular point-of-care platform that combines the benefits of speed and accuracy for the fastest molecular results in the market. The ID NOW COVID-19 test returns positive results in 13 minutes or less to enable immediate clinical decisions during the first patient visit. The easy to use ID NOW platform is designed for near-patient, point-of-care use in a variety of healthcare settings. Abbott highlighted its Panbio COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Device, an in vitro diagnostic rapid test for the qualitative detection of IgG and IgM antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in human serum, plasma, venous and fingerstick whole blood, alongside the Panbio COVID-19 Ag Rapid Test Device which can identify potentially contagious patients with or without symptoms in 15 minutes.

Also on display was the Afinion 2 System, a compact, rapid, multi-assay analyzer that provides valuable near patient testing at the point-of-care for physician offices and clinics, eliminating the need to send patients to the lab or spend time tracking down their results. The Afinion 2 System makes it fast and easy to test quantitative determinations of HbA1c, Lipid Panel, ACR, and CRP, and can reliably transfer test information to a HIS or LIS system. The analyzer and test cartridges have been precision engineered with each test cartridge containing an integrated sample collection device and all necessary reagents for a single test.

At MEDLAB 2022, Abbott demonstrated the i-STAT Family of products for a broad range of clinical settings, including the lightweight, portable and easy to use i-STAT 1 blood analyzer which operates with the advanced technology of i-STAT test cartridges. Together, they create the i-STAT System - a point-of-care testing platform that provides healthcare professionals with diagnostic information when and where it's needed. Abbott also displayed the i-STAT Alinity, an easy-in-use, portable bloody analyzer that delivers real-time, lab-quality diagnostic test results. The i-STAT Alinity is the i-STAT family's most advanced testing solution and features a more intuitive interface that simplifies the testing process even further, allowing for minimal operator training.

Related Links:

Abbott