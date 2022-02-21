We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Werfen’s GEM Premier ChemSTAT Analyzer Delivers Rapid, Lab-Quality BMP Results at POC in Hospital Emergency Departments

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 21 Feb 2022
Print article
Image: GEM Premier ChemSTAT (Photo courtesy of Werfen)
Werfen’s (Bedford, MA, USA) GEM Premier ChemSTAT whole-blood analyzer that is designed for rapid basic metabolic panel (BMP) testing at the point of care, primarily in hospital emergency departments, provides laboratory-quality results on-demand, in less than 70 seconds.

The GEM Premier ChemSTAT in vitro diagnostic (IVD) analyzer with Intelligent Quality Management (iQM) delivers BMP results using venous or arterial lithium-heparinized, whole-blood samples to aid in the timely triage and management of high-risk, acutely ill patients. BMP is one of the most widely ordered tests for diagnosing acute conditions, such as acute kidney injury, sepsis and septic shock, and diabetic ketoacidosis. Featuring a complete BMP panel, the GEM Premier ChemSTAT system offers Creatinine, Blood Urea Nitrogen (BUN) and measured tCO2— as well as Lactate, Hematocrit, pH, pCO2, Sodium, Potassium, Ionized Calcium, Chloride and Glucose.

To assure laboratory-quality results at the point of care, the GEM Premier ChemSTAT system integrates iQM, providing a complete picture of quality for each sample—continuously and in real-time—and automated detection, correction and documentation of any action it performs, to ensure the quality of every test result and supporting immediate patient management decisions. No competitive system offers this assurance of sample quality and compliance.

The GEM Premier ChemSTAT analyzer is exceptionally easy to use. The all-in-one, multi-use GEM PAK cartridge automates the most labor- and skill-intensive processes, ideal for point-of-care testing. Stored at room temperature, GEM PAKs are simply replaced every three weeks, requiring no maintenance or additional handling. All testing components are self-contained, limiting biohazard and infection risk for operators and patients.

Additionally, GEMweb Plus 500 Custom Connectivity enables management of all GEM Premier analyzers in a network, including the GEM Premier ChemSTAT system, for complete control of instruments, operators and data oversight from any location. GEM Premier systems, combined with GEMweb Plus 500 connectivity, deliver a complete solution for improved patient care and efficiency.

Werfen 


