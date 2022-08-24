Transcatheter Valve Repair System for MR and TR Patients Enables Precise Navigation and Implant Delivery

A new transcatheter valve repair system for the treatment of mitral and tricuspid regurgitation (MR and TR) is designed to enable precise navigation and implant delivery.

Edwards Lifesciences’ (Newbury, Berkshire, UK) PASCAL Precision transcatheter valve repair system is utilized in the treatment of patients with MR and TR, through a single delivery system. The PASCAL Precision system includes PASCAL and PASCAL Ace implants, which feature independent grasping, atraumatic clasp and closure, and implant versatility including the ability to elongate and navigate complex anatomy.

The PASCAL platform is designed for predictable capture, positioning and release in patients with MR. The PASCAL Ace implant expands treatment options, allowing physicians to tailor the procedure to their needs. PASCAL Ace provides a narrow profile designed to improve ease of subvalvular navigation. The PASCAL Ace implant is designed for even challenging TRs, instilling confidence to help more patients. PASCAL Ace provides a narrow implant profile designed to improve ease of subvalvular navigation.

Designed to enhance experience with the PASCAL platform, the PASCAL Stabilizer Rail System comes with multiple stabilizers to advance, retract, and torque catheters. Secure stabilizers to allow for stable and incremental movements and fine adjustments. Additionally, ease-of-use enhancements help reduce unintended catheter movements throughout the procedure. The PASCAL Precision transcatheter valve repair system has received CE Mark for the treatment of MR and TR. The PASCAL Precision system is one of multiple transcatheter repair or replacement therapies in development by Edwards that are designed to address mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

"Delivering the PASCAL Precision system to clinicians in Europe marks another significant step in our partnership with physicians who treat the large population of patients with mitral and tricuspid valve disease," said Bernard J. Zovighian, Edwards' corporate vice president, transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies. "Edwards has a long history of innovation, and the significant advancements in the PASCAL Precision system are designed to improve clinicians' ability to provide positive outcomes for patients with both MR and TR."