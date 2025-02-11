We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Injectable Hydrogel for Local Bone Densification Shows Promise for Osteoporosis Patients

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 11 Feb 2025
Print article
Image: Demonstration of the easily injectable hydrogel (Photo courtesy of flowbone/EPFL LBO)
Image: Demonstration of the easily injectable hydrogel (Photo courtesy of flowbone/EPFL LBO)

Osteoporosis is a condition in which bone resorption exceeds bone formation, gradually weakening its structure over time and increasing the risk of fractures. Without effective preventive measures, approximately 40% of women over the age of 50 will experience at least one major osteoporotic fracture, while the percentage in men is around 20%. After an osteoporosis diagnosis, treatment typically involves systemic drugs that either reduce the rate of bone resorption (anti-catabolic) or stimulate new bone production (anabolic). However, both treatments can take up to a year to show results, leaving patients susceptible to fractures during that time. Now, researchers have combined injections of a novel hydrogel with systemic osteoporosis medications in rats, resulting in rapid localized increases in bone density. These findings offer promise for future therapies aimed at preventing fractures in osteoporosis patients.

At the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL, Lausanne, Switzerland), researchers have developed an injectable hydrogel designed to quickly increase bone density at a localized site. The team introduced a groundbreaking therapy that combines these hydrogel injections with conventional systemic treatments. Their findings, published in the journal Bone, demonstrate a four- to five-fold increase in bone density in the legs of rats with bone loss. The study results revealed that hydrogel injections alone caused a two- to three-fold increase in local bone density, independent of systemic treatment. The most significant effect, however, was observed in rats that received both a systemic anabolic treatment (parathyroid hormone) and the hydrogel combined with the anti-catabolic drug Zoledronate. At the injection site, their bone density increased up to 4.8-fold within just 2-4 weeks. The research team is now awaiting regulatory approval to proceed with a clinical trial involving human patients.

“Our findings suggest that injectable hydrogels with localized anti-catabolic drug delivery can complement systemic anti-catabolic treatment, or bone-boosting systemic anabolic treatment, by rapidly increasing local bone density,” said Dominique Pioletti, head of the Laboratory of Biomechanical Orthopedics in EPFL’s School of Engineering. “We hope that such a study will allow us to demonstrate the benefit of our hydrogel in cases where patients require rapid bone densification, for example to support an implant where the bone is weak. Then, we want to build on this evidence, ultimately to develop therapies to prevent fractures due to osteoporosis.”

Visit expo >
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
New
Mobile Fetal Monitor
FTS-6 Mobile
New
Digital Brain Electric Activity Mapping Device
KT88

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Innovative Apatite Nanoparticles Improve Biocompatibility of Medical Implants
Nanotechnology-Based Drug Delivery System Could Help Dialysis and Heart Patients...
Groundbreaking Tool Accurately Predicts Stroke Outcome for Better Carotid Surgery...
Image: The KeyScope low-cost laparoscope enables high resolution surgical imaging (Photo courtesy of Barnes et al., doi 10.1117/1.BIOS.2.2.022302)

Low-Cost, Robust Laparoscope Addresses Cost, Power and Sterilization Challenges

Laparoscopic surgery, a minimally invasive technique, has revolutionized surgical practices in high-income countries. This method involves using a laparoscope to perform operations through small incisions,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company Intera Oncology
MEDICA 2024 to Highlight Hot Topics of MedTech Industry
Start-Ups To Once Again Play Starring Role at MEDICA 2024
Image: The 2025 Arab Health Exhibition and Congress is celebrating its 50th edition (Photo courtesy of Informa Markets)

Arab Health 2025 Celebrates Landmark 50th Edition

The 2025 Arab Health Exhibition and Congress, which is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 27 – 30 January, is celebrating its 50th edition by welcoming more than 60,000 visitors and... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE