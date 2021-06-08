We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Remote Patient Monitoring Solution Advances Senior Care

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 08 Jun 2021
Image: The VitalOn Remote Patient Monitoring Solution (Photo courtesy of Essence SmartCare)
A comprehensive remote patient monitoring (RPM) platform helps safeguard active seniors and older adults living with chronic conditions.

The Essence SmartCare (Herzliya, Israel) VitalOn connected platform is always on, providing continuous monitoring and chronic conditions management for a wide range of healthcare needs, both in the home and on the go. VitalOn is easily installed through a gateway with multiple connectivity options, and is compatible with a wide range of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)-enabled medical devices. The platform continuously monitors wellbeing parameters and routine vital signs to detect and alert users, carers or clinicians in case of abnormal activity.

The system also optimizes user experience by addressing aging-related issues and chronic conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, and congestive heart failure without the need to rely on smartphone or tablet apps. A pulse oximeter, weight scale, blood pressure monitor, thermometer, blood glucose meter, and wearable activity/sleep tracker automatically pair with the VitalOn gateway, continually transmitting real-time patient-generated data to a clinical dashboard that enables care teams to remain constantly informed. Advanced APIs enable seamless integration with all major health monitoring platforms.

“As people age and their medical needs become more complex, they find themselves torn between the need to feel safe and cared for while remaining free and independent," said Haim Amir, PhD, CEO and founder of Essence Group. “VitalOn helps resolve this dilemma with a solution that enables seniors to monitor their vital health indications and connects them directly to their care providers, both inside and outside of the home. It allows them to continue living safe, active and independent lives, regardless of whether they have only minimal medical needs or require regular, chronic or even intensive treatment.”

“We face a reality in which at least 80% of seniors are living with at least one chronic condition, which requires continuous monitoring for effective management. VitalOn provides the most connected, vigilant, and seamless solution for monitoring the health and wellbeing of seniors without infringing on their daily lives,” said Barak Katz, general manager for Essence SmartCare. “This is in line with our company's overriding commitment to provide peace of mind through innovation, by bringing to market accessible and easy-to-use technologies that significantly improve quality of life.”

