We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
02 Oct 2021 - 06 Oct 2021
Virtual Venue
UEG Week 2021 – United European Gastroenterology
03 Oct 2021 - 06 Oct 2021
Virtual Venue
ECISM LIVES 2021 – 34nd Annual Congress of European Society of Intensive Care Medicine
07 Oct 2021 - 09 Oct 2021
Virtual Venue
ESMRMB 2021 – 38th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine and Biology

RPM System Provides Cardiac Monitoring Service

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 29 Sep 2021
Print article
Image: The QardioCore Holter device (Photo courtesy of Qardio)
Image: The QardioCore Holter device (Photo courtesy of Qardio)
A new, fully remote end-to-end intuitive remote patient monitoring (RPM) platform includes cardiac arrhythmia analysis.

The Qardio (San Francisco, CA, USA) QardioDirect all-inclusive service for RPM now includes ambulatory cardiac monitoring to help diagnose atrial fibrillation (AF), along with a large range of other arrhythmias. The service is provided via QardioCore, a patient-friendly Holter device that requires no skin preparation, no gels, no patches, and no wires. The clip-on Holter device provides not only continuous wireless electrocardiogram (ECG) readings and their derivatives, but also respiratory rate, skin temperature, and activity tracking.

With wireless Bluetooth connectivity and a splash and rain-resistant design, the QardioCore provides optimum patient comfort and ensures high patient compliance, and high diagnostic yields. Multiple short duration recordings can be used to identify symptomatic and asymptomatic periods of cardiac activity; when more detailed analysis is needed, a full 24/48 hours Holter analysis can be prescribed with rapid turnaround. QardioCore reports to QardioDirect via the QuardioApp, compatible with iOs and Android.

“Qardio's history of innovation continues as we launch RPM and Holter analysis services in a single, unified workflow. QardioDirect with ECG is the future of RPM, and Qardio are proud to be the pioneers of this exciting move,” said Rosario Iannella, co-founder of Qardio. “QardioDirect is the only platform that enables practitioners to remotely identify changes in the patient baselines across multiple key vital signs, and also diagnose a wide range of cardiac arrhythmias.”

The original Holter monitor, named for physicist Norman J. Holter who invented telemetric cardiac monitoring in 1949, is a portable device for continuously monitoring various electrical activity of the cardiovascular system for at least 24 hours (often for two weeks at a time). The Holter's most common use is for monitoring ECG, but it can also be used for monitoring brain activity or arterial pressure. Its extended recording period is sometimes useful for observing occasional cardiac arrhythmias or epileptic events which would be difficult to identify in a shorter period of time.

Related Links:
Qardio


Print article

Latest Patient Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnec...
Phe2vec identified dementia cases (purple dots) from a two million patient database (blue dots) (Photo courtesy of MSSM)

Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records

A new study shows how an artificial intelligence (AI)-based algorithm can read electronic health record (EHR) data to identify certain diseases. The Phe2vec algorithm, developed by researchers at the... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Mobile Stroke Units Deliver Best Emergency Care
Digital Health Platform Monitors Renal Failure
Neurostimulator Protects Patients from Pressure Injuries

Sepsis Mortality Linked to Magnitude of Platelet Reduction

A new study reveals that the degree of platelet reduction, rather than absolute platelet count, is linked to mortality risk in sepsis. Researchers at Nagoya University (Japan) conducted a retrospective study using the eICU Collaborative Research Database, which is comprised of 335 intensive care units (ICUs) in the United... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Novel Surgical Procedure Corrects Congenital Intestinal Malrotation
Inguinal Hernia Surgery Reduces the Odds of Readmission
Color Coded Plating Systems Ease Surgical Flow
Image: The STALIF C FLX and STALIF M FLX 3D-printed interbody devices (Photo courtesy of Centinel Spine)

3D-Printed Implants Emalute Natural Bone Function

A 3D-printed porous titanium platform provides an environment that supports bony in-growth, on-growth, and thru-growth. The Centinel Spine (West Chester, PA, USA) STALIF C FLX and STALIF M FLX devices... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Preterm Birth Linked to Increased Risk of Autism
Pelvic Floor Stimulator Helps Treat Urinary Incontinence
Remote Sensor Band Monitors Uterine Activity
Image: The Smart Meter iGlucose BGM system (Photo courtesy of Smart Meter)

RPM Platform Helps Manage Gestational Diabetes

A cellular-connected blood glucose remote patient monitoring (RPM) device provides simplified and improved patient care and support during pregnancy. The Smart Meter (Tamps, FL, USA) iGlucose Blood... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
Zoll Acquires Sleep Disorder Diagnostics Developer
Stryker Completes Acquisition of Medical Device Company Gauss Surgical
Baxter to Acquire Hillrom, Targeting Expansion in Digital and Connected Care Sol...
Illustration

44th IHF World Hospital Congress Presents Over 60 Plenary Sessions and 200 Renowned Speakers Across Four-Day Event

The 44th World Hospital Congress organized by The International Hospital Federation (Geneva, Switzerland) will bring together more than 200 healthcare experts, leading industry thinkers, and best practice... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE