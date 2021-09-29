RPM System Provides Cardiac Monitoring Service

A new, fully remote end-to-end intuitive remote patient monitoring (RPM) platform includes cardiac arrhythmia analysis.The Qardio (San Francisco, CA, USA) QardioDirect all-inclusive service for RPM now includes ambulatory cardiac monitoring to help diagnose atrial fibrillation (AF), along with a large range of other arrhythmias. The service is provided via QardioCore, a patient-friendly Holter device that requires no skin preparation, no gels, no patches, and no wires. The clip-on Holter device provides not only continuous wireless electrocardiogram (ECG) readings and their derivatives, but also respiratory rate, skin temperature, and activity tracking.With wireless Bluetooth connectivity and a splash and rain-resistant design, the QardioCore provides optimum patient comfort and ensures high patient compliance, and high diagnostic yields. Multiple short duration recordings can be used to identify symptomatic and asymptomatic periods of cardiac activity; when more detailed analysis is needed, a full 24/48 hours Holter analysis can be prescribed with rapid turnaround. QardioCore reports to QardioDirect via the QuardioApp, compatible with iOs and Android.“Qardio's history of innovation continues as we launch RPM and Holter analysis services in a single, unified workflow. QardioDirect with ECG is the future of RPM, and Qardio are proud to be the pioneers of this exciting move,” said Rosario Iannella, co-founder of Qardio. “QardioDirect is the only platform that enables practitioners to remotely identify changes in the patient baselines across multiple key vital signs, and also diagnose a wide range of cardiac arrhythmias.”The original Holter monitor, named for physicist Norman J. Holter who invented telemetric cardiac monitoring in 1949, is a portable device for continuously monitoring various electrical activity of the cardiovascular system for at least 24 hours (often for two weeks at a time). The Holter's most common use is for monitoring ECG, but it can also be used for monitoring brain activity or arterial pressure. Its extended recording period is sometimes useful for observing occasional cardiac arrhythmias or epileptic events which would be difficult to identify in a shorter period of time.