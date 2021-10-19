We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Bite Block Improves Oxygenation During GI Procedures

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 19 Oct 2021
Image: The Breathe-EZ Bite Block (Photo courtesy of Micro-Tech Endoscopy)
A uniquely designed bite blocks offers comfort, protection, and improved oxygenation during upper endoscopic procedures.

The Micro-Tech Endoscopy (Ann Arbor, MI, USA) Breathe-EZ Bite Block was designed with a special, softer bite plate that helps to keep the mandible protruded and the airway open. By directing mandibular advancement, the bite causes the pharynx to distend, provides an inlet for upper gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy, helps prevent airway obstructions during sedated examinations, and helps to prevent hypoxemia and emergency airway intervention events.

The Breathe-EZ bite block includes a soft overlay layer that helps protect the patient’s teeth from potential damage during the GI endoscopic procedure. Breathe-EZ bite is available in 60Fr diameter and in both rigid hook and loop strap and an adjustable elastic strap configuration. Features include large, flexible openings to allow for easy scope passage and adjustment, and a soft woven strap that enhances patient comfort.

“Physicians rely heavily on the clinical staff to maintain an open airway through a head tilt and manual jaw thrust maneuver when respiratory complications arise during endoscopic procedures,” said Scott Haack, executive global R&D director at Micro-Tech. “Breathe-EZ inherently opens a patients airway by keeping the lower jaw in a fixed forward position without constant hands-on care by the staff.”

During sedated endoscopic examinations, upper airway obstruction often occurs due to respiratory depression and airway collapse, resulting in hypoxemia. Airway management with oxygenation, Larson maneuver, jaw thrust, or insertion of nasal airways by trained anesthetic personnel is often required during such upper airway obstruction emergencies. A bite block is designed to facilitate the performance of such procedures by maintaining the integrity of the airway.

Related Links:
Micro-Tech Endoscopy


