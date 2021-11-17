Microlife Presents the Only Blood Pressure Monitor with Integrated AFIB Detection at MEDICA 2021

Microlife AG (Widnau, ‎Switzerland) presented the only professional device for office blood pressure measurement with an integrated Atrial Fibrillation (AF) detection system at MEDICA 2021.

AF is the most common sustained cardiac arrhythmia occurring in 5% of the population older than 65 years of age and in 14% among those older than 85 years. AF leads to a 5-fold higher risk of stroke and is responsible for 20% of all strokes. Many people have no symptoms from AF and therefore remain undiagnosed, whereas early treatment can reduce the risk of stroke by 68%.

Microlife’s WatchBP Office AFIB allows AF screening during blood pressure measurement by performing Inter-Arm-Difference (IAD) measurement and simultaneously detecting AF. It features a dual-cuff design for simultaneous measurement on both arms to assess the IAD. WatchBP Office AFIB allows an optional five minute countdown time before three measurements are automatically taken with one minute interval time. It offers an auscultatory mode for use in the elderly, obese and those with arrhythmia.

The device runs on user-friendly software that allows easy data transfer and analysis. The BP measurement data can be transmitted to the PC via USB connectivity. It comes with a rechargeable battery pack that delivers up to 400~500 measurement cycles after using the power adapter. The WatchBP Office AFIB has proven its accuracy and leads to detection of more new patients with AF when used in general clinical practice.

