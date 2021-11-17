MESI Demonstrates Revolutionary mTABLET System at MEDICA 2021

MESI, Ltd. (Slovenia, EU) gave a live demonstration of its revolutionary MESI mTABLET system at MEDICA 2021.

The MESI mTABLET is a unique healthcare solution that integrates wireless diagnostic modules, patient records and medical apps in one system. The wireless and portable hand-held system is a comprehensive system of top-notch diagnostic modules that offer a digital experience for primary care diagnostics. The way MESI mTABLET handles information is unique. Objective results from diagnostic measurements, triage, specialist opinions, consultations and any other data are all stored in one place. All the measurements are automatically stored and can be accessed from any web-enabled device, enabling safe and secure information flow. Unlike consumer tablets (iPad, Android), MESI mTABLET is specifically designed for use in medical environments.

MESI mTABLET ensures that all measurements and patient data are automatically stored and synchronized with built-in electronic medical records. This combination enables progressive analytics now, and anytime in the future. Professional medical applications enhance diagnostic possibilities and expand the potential of the primary care examination. MESI mTABLET is constantly upgraded with additional diagnostic tools and medical apps tested by medical professionals. This boosts its functionality and gives users access to the information and tools they need. According to the user’s practice needs, new measurements can be added and software upgrades can be done whenever necessary. Communication between the primary care physician, nurse, and specialist is crucial for the patient’s outcome. With MESI mTABLET, all the stakeholders access healthcare information in the same format. This prevents misunderstandings in communication, inconsistencies in reporting and therefore reduces time spent on diagnosis and treatment.

