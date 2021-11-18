Huntleigh Presents Innovative Solutions in Vascular Care, Fetal and Patient Monitoring at MEDICA 2021

Huntleigh Healthcare Ltd. (Wales, UK), a member of the Arjo family, presented its innovative solutions in vascular care, fetal and patient monitoring at MEDICA 2021.

MEDICA, the world's largest annual medical technology trade fair, took place from 15-18 November in Düsseldorf, Germany. At the 2021 edition of MEDICA, more than 5,000 exhibitors from 70 countries presented their newest products and ideas. The event also drew more than 120,000 trade visitors from over 170 countries. At MEDICA 2021, Huntleigh presented its Sonicaid Fetal Doppler product portfolio, which encompasses Sonicaid Digital SR2/SR3 2&3 MHz Waterproof Rate Display Dopplers, Sonicaid SRX Digital Doppler, Sonicaid D920/D930 Waterproof Audio Dopplers, and the Sonicaid FD1/FD3 2&3MHz Waterproof Dopplers.

These high sensitivity handheld Digital Dopplers are intended for general purpose screening of the fetal heart at all stages of pregnancy from as early as 8-10 weeks, right through to labor. The attached probes are waterproof (IPX7) for high sensitivity FHR detection in both normal use and in waterbirth monitoring. The high performance transducer enables reliable detection from early gestation right through to delivery, even on obese patients. In addition, Huntleigh displayed its new range of high sensitivity XS probes that have been designed, calibrated and fine-tuned to provide excellent performance over the widest gestational age and BMI range in all clinical settings.

Huntleigh also showcased its Smartsigns patient monitoring range which is capable of delivering a wide range of monitoring options, ranging from hand held or portable devices. Smartsigns patient monitors can be used to monitor the patient’s basic vital signs, through to advanced modular systems used in many low, medium & high acuity settings throughout all areas of healthcare. Huntleigh particularly highlighted its new SC500 Series vital signs monitor which comes with an integrated Early Warning scoring tool (MEWS & NEWS2), and three level alarms, making it ideal for long COVID measurements and observations.

Huntleigh’s extensive experience in vascular assessment was evident at MEDICA 2021, as the company showcased its technologically advanced range of products to improve the efficiency and effectiveness in vascular diagnosis. Huntleigh displayed its Dopplex Ability Automatic Automatic Ankle Brachial Index (ABI) System which has revolutionized the ABI process and provides automatic, easy, fast and accurate measurements with an immediate printout of results from the integral printer or optional DR4 software package. Also on display was the company’s entire vascular assessment Dopplers & kits product portfolio, including Dopplex D900, Dopplex SD2, Dopplex ABI Kit and Dopplex ATP Kit. Huntleigh also displayed its LymphAssist Professional 12 Chamber Intermittent Pneumatic Compression (IPC) System which has been designed to offer clinicians a multi modal treatment option to manage Lymphoedema and associated conditions.

