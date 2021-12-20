We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
16 Jan 2022 - 19 Jan 2022
ISET 2022 – International Symposium on Endovascular Therapy
24 Jan 2022 - 27 Jan 2022
Arab Health 2022
06 Feb 2022 - 09 Feb 2022
Critical Care Congress 2022 - 51th Annual Meeting of the Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM).

AI Model Helps Clinicians Detect Severe Coronary Artery Disease in Stress Echocardiograms

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 20 Dec 2021
Print article
Image: EchoGo (Photo courtesy of Ultromics Limited)
Image: EchoGo (Photo courtesy of Ultromics Limited)

A breakthrough study has shown that artificial intelligence (AI) is capable of independently reading stress echocardiograms and predicting coronary artery disease (CAD), significantly increasing detection compared to traditional methods.

The new study found that Ultromics Limited’s (Oxford, UK) AI-powered EchoGo platform significantly improved the accuracy and confidence in CAD detection from a stress echocardiogram. The study revealed that doctors are more confident in CAD diagnoses with the support of EchoGo. Further, the study revealed that the EchoGo AI improved the sensitivity of detection of the disease by over 10%, which brings the effectiveness of stress echocardiography - as a modality - on par with much more expensive and invasive diagnostic procedures.

Ultromics has developed an AI algorithm that automatically analyzes stress echocardiograms and tells the clinician whether that patient is at risk of coronary artery disease. The study assessed Ultromics’ deep learning algorithms trained on hundreds of thousands of data to predict CAD risk, and was able to distinguish the CAD risk in patients with 10% more sensitivity than manual analysis. During the first portion of the study, Ultromics AI was trained and tested to identify patients with severe coronary artery disease. Patients without CAD were correctly identified by AI 92.7% of the time and patients with CAD were correctly identified 84.4% of the time. The result showed a 10% increase in accuracy compared to the human eye.

The second part of the study sought to explore how an AI classification might impact physicians’ and echocardiographers’ clinical interpretation of stress echocardiograms. Four physicians/echocardiographers tested Ultromics’ AI and were asked to review heart ultrasounds to determine whether patients had CAD. Each physician / echocardiographer was shown each heart ultrasound two times, one month apart – once with the AI’s decision and once without – and were asked to determine whether they were confident in their clinical interpretation. When provided with the AI-generated classifications, the level of agreement between all four physicians/echocardiographers increased 15% or more - from between 68% and 79% accuracy, to between 83% and 97% accuracy.

“Using AI to make CAD predictions is a real breakthrough for science, it will help spot earlier signs of a problem, prevent unnecessary tests and procedures, and help save more lives”. said Dr. Ross Upton, a study author and the CEO and co-founder of Ultromics. “Traditionally, CAD analysis is done through manual observations. However, the complexity of identifying subtle features within an image means that it is not always easy to correctly identify CAD on first visit, and accurate diagnoses can be subject to the operator’s expertise. This means heart disease, the number one global killer, gets missed one in five times. With the support of our AI service, clinicians can make confident diagnoses and spot features which would have been impossible to detect using traditional methods.”

“Echocardiography is such a critical modality for diagnosing cardiovascular disease”, added Professor Paul Leeson, Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at the University of Oxford and the co-founder of Ultromics. “It is affordable, accessible, portable, comfortable, non-invasive, and doesn’t emit radiation. The fact that we can now apply artificial intelligence to echocardiography to perform at this level is truly revolutionary for patient care.”

Related Links:
Ultromics Limited 


Print article
Radcal

Latest Patient Care News

Clear Image Devices

Channels

AI

view channel
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
Illustration

AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence

Researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based tool that improves the diagnosis of breast cancer tumors and the ability to predict the risk of recurrence. The greater diagnostic precision... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Morning Exposure to Red Light Improves Declining Vision
Novel Extracorporeal Oxygenation System Could Become First Respiratory Device to...
Daily Aspirin Linked to New Onset Heart Failure
Image: The OsteoProbe handheld bone measurement tool (Photo courtesy of Active Life Scientific)

Microindentation Device Measures Bone Health

A novel testing tool physically interacts with bone tissue at the microscopic level, quantifying bone health using a measurable score. The Active Life Scientific (ALSI; Santa Barbara, CA, USA) OsteoProbe... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Spinal Fixation System Increases Intraoperative Flexibility
AI Algorithm with Single-Lead EKG Predicts Long-Term Patient Survival After Cardiac...
Power Tools Portfolio Supports Small Bone Procedures
Image: The KLARO in vivo lighting device (Photo courtesy of Vivo Surgical)

Versatile Surgical Floodlight Illuminates Deep Cavities

A new LED system provides optimal illumination in deep, narrow surgical cavities, especially those at difficult angles where lighting was previously inadequate. The Vivo Surgical (Singapore) KLARO in... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Machine Learning Improves Postpartum Hemorrhage Risk Prediction
PET/CT in Pregnant Women Acceptable to Many Radiologists
Left Breast RT Raises Coronary Artery Disease Risk
Image: Midwifery proves equal physician-guided births in low-risk pregnancies (Photo courtesy of Images)

Midwife-Led Vaginal Births as Safe as Physician-Led Ones

A new study shows that for vaginal births with a low risk of complications, midwifery outcomes are equal to those of physician-guided births. Researchers at the Lithuanian University of Health Sciences... Read more

Health IT

view channel
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Illustration

First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease

A new partnership will accelerate development of the industry’s first predictive device for Alzheimer’s Disease to be expanded to diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. Altoida, Inc. (Washington, DC, USA)... Read more

Business

view channel
IHF to Launch Geneva Centre of Healthcare Leadership for Sustainability
44th World Hospital Congress (WHC) Ends on Upbeat Note as Hospital Leaders Look to...
Deborah Bowen (USA) Takes Up Position of IHF President for 2021-2023
Illustration

Baxter Completes Acquisition of Hillrom to Create USD 15 Billion Global Medtech Leader

Baxter International, Inc. (Deerfield, IL, USA) has completed its acquisition of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Chicago, IL, USA), making Hillrom officially a part of Baxter, now a ~USD 15 billion medtech leader... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2021
Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE