We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
16 Jan 2022 - 19 Jan 2022
ISET 2022 – International Symposium on Endovascular Therapy
24 Jan 2022 - 27 Jan 2022
Arab Health 2022
06 Feb 2022 - 09 Feb 2022
Critical Care Congress 2022 - 51th Annual Meeting of the Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM).

Cooling Cap Helps Chemotherapy Patients Preserve Their Hair

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 20 Dec 2021
Print article
Image: Amma can protect from chemotherapy induced hair loss (Photo courtesy of Cooler Heads)
Image: Amma can protect from chemotherapy induced hair loss (Photo courtesy of Cooler Heads)
A novel portable scalp cooling system (PSCS) is designed to help those undergoing chemotherapy avoid treatment-induced hair loss (alopecia).

The Cooler Heads (San Francisco, CA, USA) Amma device is a wearable cap designed to provide cooling therapy by circulating a water/isopropyl alcohol (IPA) mixture at a pre-set temperature and flow rate while placed firmly and securely on the patient’s head. The self-contained, electrically-powered refrigeration unit is programmed via a touchscreen controller with a menu-driven, graphical user interface. The controller is integrated into the refrigeration unit to allow healthcare professional to directly initiate, monitor, and complete the scalp cooling process.

Amma is first shipped independently to the patient, who is trained on how to use the system, and directed to bring it to the chemotherapy session. When the infusion therapy is concluded, two more hours of scalp cooling are delivered, during which patients unplug the device from the power outlet and continue treatment while in the car and in the comfort of their home. Once cooling is complete, the patient simply stores the device away and brings it with them for their next infusion. When they are done with chemotherapy, the Amma device is shipped back to Cooler Heads.

“Cancer patients undergoing chemo are dealing with the hardest challenge one can face; keeping their hair is critical to their mental health, their sense of self, and their recovery process,” said Kate Dilligan, CEO of Cooler Heads. “Scalp cooling is an effective way for cancer patients to save their hair, but existing methods are prohibitively expensive and difficult to use.”

Alopecia is a transient and mostly reversible consequence of systemic cytotoxic chemotherapy, as it attacks rapidly dividing cells in the body, including the dividing hair matrix cells. Alopecia can be psychologically and socially devastating; for some, the emotional trauma may be so severe as to lead to refusing or delaying further treatment. Recovery generally requires a period of several months to a year, amplifying the impact of the disease and its treatment.

Related Links:
Cooler Heads


Print article
Clear Image Devices

Latest Patient Care News

Radcal

Channels

AI

view channel
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
Illustration

AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence

Researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based tool that improves the diagnosis of breast cancer tumors and the ability to predict the risk of recurrence. The greater diagnostic precision... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Morning Exposure to Red Light Improves Declining Vision
Novel Extracorporeal Oxygenation System Could Become First Respiratory Device to...
Daily Aspirin Linked to New Onset Heart Failure
Image: The OsteoProbe handheld bone measurement tool (Photo courtesy of Active Life Scientific)

Microindentation Device Measures Bone Health

A novel testing tool physically interacts with bone tissue at the microscopic level, quantifying bone health using a measurable score. The Active Life Scientific (ALSI; Santa Barbara, CA, USA) OsteoProbe... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Spinal Fixation System Increases Intraoperative Flexibility
AI Algorithm with Single-Lead EKG Predicts Long-Term Patient Survival After Cardiac...
Power Tools Portfolio Supports Small Bone Procedures
Image: The KLARO in vivo lighting device (Photo courtesy of Vivo Surgical)

Versatile Surgical Floodlight Illuminates Deep Cavities

A new LED system provides optimal illumination in deep, narrow surgical cavities, especially those at difficult angles where lighting was previously inadequate. The Vivo Surgical (Singapore) KLARO in... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Machine Learning Improves Postpartum Hemorrhage Risk Prediction
PET/CT in Pregnant Women Acceptable to Many Radiologists
Left Breast RT Raises Coronary Artery Disease Risk
Image: Midwifery proves equal physician-guided births in low-risk pregnancies (Photo courtesy of Images)

Midwife-Led Vaginal Births as Safe as Physician-Led Ones

A new study shows that for vaginal births with a low risk of complications, midwifery outcomes are equal to those of physician-guided births. Researchers at the Lithuanian University of Health Sciences... Read more

Health IT

view channel
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Illustration

First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease

A new partnership will accelerate development of the industry’s first predictive device for Alzheimer’s Disease to be expanded to diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. Altoida, Inc. (Washington, DC, USA)... Read more

Business

view channel
IHF to Launch Geneva Centre of Healthcare Leadership for Sustainability
44th World Hospital Congress (WHC) Ends on Upbeat Note as Hospital Leaders Look to...
Deborah Bowen (USA) Takes Up Position of IHF President for 2021-2023
Illustration

Baxter Completes Acquisition of Hillrom to Create USD 15 Billion Global Medtech Leader

Baxter International, Inc. (Deerfield, IL, USA) has completed its acquisition of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Chicago, IL, USA), making Hillrom officially a part of Baxter, now a ~USD 15 billion medtech leader... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2021
Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE