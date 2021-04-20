New Generation Clip Treats Leaky Tricuspid Valves

By HospiMedica International staff writers

Posted on 20 Apr 2021



Image: The Abbott TriClip G4 for tricuspid regurgitation repair (Photo courtesy of Abbott)

A non-surgical tricuspid regurgitation (TR) solution allows physicians to tailor-fit valve repair to suit each patient's unique anatomy.



The Abbott (Abbott Park, IL, USA) TriClip G4 is specifically engineered to treat the tricuspid valve's complex anatomy, and also includes a steerable guiding catheter delivery system for differentiated navigation through the right ventricle. Once inserted through the femoral vein and guided to the tricuspid valve, the TriClip independently grasps and effectively clips valve leaflets in order to reduce the regurgitation. Two clip sizes are available, offering clinicians a total of four sizes to tailor the device to different patient anatomies.



The system includes three components: the TriClip G4 itself, a cobalt-chromium clip coated in polyester to promote tissue growth, which clamps to the leaflets of the tricuspid valve, holding them together; the steerable guide catheter; and a percutaneous venous access delivery system, which includes the TriClip G4 attached to the highly maneuverable delivery catheter, with all controls at the proximal end. A major advantage is that as the heart continues to beat normally throughout the procedure, there is no need for a heart-lung bypass machine.



“Tricuspid regurgitation is considered the most undertreated valve issue, and our newest generation device to address it is the result of our unwavering commitment to restore health and improve the quality of life for patients with structural heart disease,” said Mike Dale, senior vice president of Abbott's structural heart business. “Our novel TriClip therapy offers the best possible outcomes for people suffering from a debilitating condition and gives doctors even more options for customizing repair of this complex anatomy.”



The tricuspid valve separates the right atrium of the heart from the right ventricle, preventing blood from flowing from the ventricle back into the atrium. Diseases of the tricuspid valve are much rarer than those of the mitral valve, its counterpart in the left half of the heart. Tricuspid insufficiency, leading to TR, leads to build-up of blood in the ventricle and the veins causes increased pressure on these organs, resulting in water retention in the legs and abdomen, liver damage, and potential atrial fibrillation (AF). People with TR are typically older and suffer from multiple co-morbidities, making open-heart surgery a high-risk procedure.





