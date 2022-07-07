First Hybrid Single-Use ENT Endoscope Features Smallest Outer Diameter

COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Patient CareHealth ITBusiness Events
- Smart Orthopedic Implants Support Healing and Repair of Injured Bones
- Dissolving Implantable Device Can Manage Post-Operative Pain Without Drugs
- Agile Tests Done at Bedside Could Help Meet Challenges in Critical Care
- AI Device Predicts when Critically Ill Patients Can Be Safely Removed from Ventilator
- Tired Night-Shift Physicians Less Likely to Prescribe Painkiller for Patients
- Digital Laparoscopic Platform Leverages Augmented Intelligence and Machine Learning
- Surgical Robot with Humanoid-Shaped Arms Replicates Surgeon’s Motions
- Breakthrough Technology Kills Bacteria Formed on Surface of Medical Implants After Surgery
- Smart Laparoscopic Tool Allows Surgeons to “Feel” Tissues During Minimally-Invasive Surgery
- Self-Powered Smart Implants for Spinal Fusion Surgery Monitor Healing
- Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic Diseases
- Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden Cardiac Arrest
- World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible to Human Ear
- POC Diagnostic Platform Offers Handheld, Instrument-Free PCR Testing for STIs
- World's First Robotic Clinical Assistant for Hospitalized Patient Care Launched
- Hospital Microbiology Testing Market Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Global Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) Market to Surpass USD 325 Billion by 2031
- Global Bedside Testing Market to Witness Promising Prospects in Critical Care
- Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market Driven by Rising Hospital-Acquired Illnesses
- Global Electrosurgery Devices Market Fueled by New Minimally Invasive Surgery Techniques
- First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
- Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
- AI Predicts Short-Term Risk of Atrial Fibrillation Using 24-Hour Holter Recordings
- AI-Assisted Colonoscopy Identifies More Precancerous Polyps than Traditional Colonoscopy
- Artificial Intelligence May Support Endoscopic Diagnosis of Early Gastric Cancer
- AI-Enabled ECGs Can Identify Patients at Greater Risk of Stroke and Cognitive Decline
- Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays
- MRI Lung-Imaging Technique Shows Cause of Long-COVID Symptoms
- Chest CT Scans of COVID-19 Patients Could Help Distinguish Between SARS-CoV-2 Variants
- Specialized MRI Detects Lung Abnormalities in Non-Hospitalized Long COVID Patients
- AI Algorithm Identifies Hospitalized Patients at Highest Risk of Dying From COVID-19
- Sweat Sensor Detects Key Biomarkers That Provide Early Warning of COVID-19 and Flu