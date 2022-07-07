We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
12 Jul 2022 - 15 Jul 2022
Meditech 2022– 7th International Health Fair
13 Jul 2022 - 17 Jul 2022
ECR 2022 – European Congress of Radiology
27 Jul 2022 - 29 Jul 2022
FIME 2022 – Florida International Medical Expo

First Hybrid Single-Use ENT Endoscope Features Smallest Outer Diameter

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 07 Jul 2022
Print article
Image: Zsquare ENT-Flex single-use rhinolaryngoscope (Photo courtesy of Zsquare)
Image: Zsquare ENT-Flex single-use rhinolaryngoscope (Photo courtesy of Zsquare)

A new rhinolaryngoscope indicated for use in diagnostic ENT procedures by way of the nose and throat is the only scalable platform capable of transmitting high-resolution images in flexible, single-use endoscopes. The two-part endoscope design allows the same imaging core to be used while switching indication-specific shells that are purpose-made for ENT, bronchoscopy, duodenoscopy, urology, gynecology, and more. The cost-effective, high-performance endoscopes enable access to unserved indications, improve performance in current practices, and solve the industry's cross-contamination challenge.

The Zsquare ENT-Flex Rhinolaryngoscope from Zsquare (Tel Aviv, Israel) is the first single-use endoscope using a hybrid design in which its all-optical disposable shell fully covers a reusable imaging core. The enhanced design provides health professionals with high resolution imaging at the lowest cost-per-use in single-use endoscopy, through the smallest diameter endoscope shaft. This unique engineering has several benefits, including improved patient comfort, enhanced diagnostic quality and significant savings for providers and payers. The size and image quality of this first-to-market Zsquare product offer greater accessibility in endoscopic procedures.

The company's patented polymeric imaging fiber is a breakthrough in the world of miniaturizing visual fiber-optics. Its flexible, ultra-thin properties enable smaller than ever endoscopes that can access formerly unreachable anatomical sites without compromising image quality. The hybrid endoscope design enables rapid cross-industry scalability by allowing the same imaging core to be used with different indication-specific disposable shells that are purpose-made for ENT, urology, bronchoscopy, GI, gynecology and more. Zsquare has received Food and Drug Administration 510K clearance to market the Zsquare ENT-Flex Rhinolaryngoscope and plans a pilot launch in leading US hospitals and physician practice offices by Q4 2022. The company believes that the approval of its reusable components supports accelerated clearance of single-use shells for other clinical fields such as cystoscopy, bronchoscopy, gastroenterology and more.

"As the world continues to confront cross contamination risks, Zsquare has collaborated closely with clinicians and regulatory authorities to pioneer innovative technologies with groundbreaking patient-care capabilities to advance the endoscopy industry's shift to single-use devices," said Asaf Shahmoon, CEO and Co-Founder of Zsquare. "This is a significant milestone and delivers on our pledge to transform the endoscopy market, setting a new standard for single-use endoscopes."

"The Zsquare ENT-Flex Rhinolaryngoscope is the first single-use endoscope to show superior capabilities than reusable scopes with the same diameter – from superior image quality to a smaller outer diameter," said Professor Hisao Tajiri, M.D., senior advisor, Japan Gastroenterological Endoscopy Society (JGES) and member of the Zsquare Scientific Advisory Board. "This groundbreaking FDA approval to market opens the door to an industry shift toward affordable, high-performance hybrid single-use endoscopes in other indications of use."

Related Links:
Zsquare


Print article
Radcal

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Predicts Short-Term Risk of Atrial Fibrillation Using 24-Hour Holter Recordings...
AI-Assisted Colonoscopy Identifies More Precancerous Polyps than Traditional Col...
Artificial Intelligence May Support Endoscopic Diagnosis of Early Gastric Cancer
Image: ‘Hologram patients’ developed to help train doctors and nurses (Photo courtesy of University of Cambridge)

Life-Like Hologram Patients Train Doctors for Real-Time Decision Making in Emergencies

A medical training project using 'mixed reality' technology aims to make consistent, high-level and relevant clinical training more accessible across the world. University of Cambridge (Cambridge, UK)... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Smart Orthopedic Implants Support Healing and Repair of Injured Bones
Dissolving Implantable Device Can Manage Post-Operative Pain Without Drugs
Agile Tests Done at Bedside Could Help Meet Challenges in Critical Care
Image: Cydar EV aids in planning and guiding endovascular surgery (Photo courtesy of Cydar Medical)

Game-Changing Technology Uses Live X-Ray Images for Guiding Endovascular Surgery

Endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) is an alternative to open aortic surgery due to perceived advantages in patient survival, reduced post-operative complications and shorter hospital lengths of stay.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
Image: The biomolecular film can be picked up with tweezers and placed onto a wound (Photo courtesy of TUM)

Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active Ingredients

Conventional bandages may be very effective for treating smaller skin abrasions, but things get more difficult when it comes to soft-tissue injuries such as on the tongue or on sensitive surfaces like... Read more

Health IT

view channel
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Image: AI can reveal a patient`s heart health (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

Earlier studies have examined the use of voice analysis for identifying voice markers associated with coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure. Other research groups have explored the use of similar... Read more

Business

view channel
Hospital Microbiology Testing Market Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Chronic ...
Global Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) Market to Surpass USD 325 Billion by 2031...
Global Bedside Testing Market to Witness Promising Prospects in Critical Care
Image: Expanding the role of autonomous robots can mitigate the shortage of physicians (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Robot-Assisted Surgical Devices Market Driven by Increased Demand for Patient-Specific Surgeries

An aging population and accompanying retirements will cause a significant physician shortfall of 55,000 to 150,000 by 2030, creating a gap in the healthcare system. Expanding the role of autonomous robots... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE