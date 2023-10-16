AI-Assisted Robotic System to Enable Remote Stroke Intervention

When it comes to treating stroke victims, every minute counts. Delay in removing a blood clot can significantly impact the patient's chances of recovering full function after a stroke Now, a new collaboration aims to develop a robotic system aided by artificial intelligence (AI) for remote stroke interventions, offering the potential for more effective and timely treatments.

Brainomix Ltd. (Oxford, UK) and Nanoflex Robotics AG (Zurich, Switzerland) are working together to jointly develop an integrated remote diagnosis and treatment platform for stroke that will be powered by AI. The collaboration, set to kick off in 2024, focuses on developing an AI-assisted magnetic navigation system for robotic surgical tools. Brainomix will bring its AI-enabled diagnostic imaging capabilities to the table, while Nanoflex will share its state-of-the-art magnetic navigation technology. Together, they aim to develop an assisted-navigation feature for devices used in interventions, like catheters, as these move within the body's vascular network. The first offering from Nanoflex will be a mobile robotics system equipped with ultra-flexible guidewires that allow direct steering control of their tips, providing physicians with unparalleled precision and maneuverability for a variety of complex procedures.

"The project aims to leverage the power of artificial intelligence to enhance Nanoflex Robotics' cutting-edge magnetic robotic navigation system to be the first system worldwide to enable remote thrombectomy, thus transforming stroke treatment options and helping improve outcomes for patients," said Dr. George Harston, Chief Medical & Innovation Officer at Brainomix.

"By enabling increased and earlier access to mechanical thrombectomies through our remote robotics platform, we hope to give more people a greater chance to live independent lives after stroke," added Christophe Chautems, Chief Technology Officer, Nanoflex Robotics.

