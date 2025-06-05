We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Non-Invasive Tool for Removing Lung Cancer Tumors Reduces Surgical Trauma

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 05 Jun 2025

Surgical removal remains the gold standard for treating lung cancer, but current options—open surgery or needle-based microwave ablation—are invasive, traumatic, and require lengthy recovery periods. More...

Now, researchers are developing a novel technique that delivers microwave ablation via the airway, avoiding any skin penetration and potentially reducing post-operative trauma and recovery time.

This minimally invasive method, being developed at the University of Saskatchewan (USask, Saskatoon, Canada), reimagines how ablation can be performed by shifting the access point from the external chest wall to the body’s natural airways—either through the nose or mouth. While the concept of using the airway isn’t entirely new—existing biopsy tools already use this route—the innovation lies in applying it for therapeutic purposes such as tumor ablation. The team has proposed a device that can be inserted through the airway and navigated to the tumor site in the lung to deliver microwave energy. For this approach to be viable, the tool must be designed to be small, soft, and flexible enough to pass through the airway while still being capable of delivering effective ablation.

The research team is working closely with surgical professionals to guide the device’s development and ensure it meets practical clinical requirements, with a focus on sustainability and minimal invasiveness. Although still in development, the concept shows promise in transforming how early-stage lung tumors are treated. By eliminating the need for external incisions or needle insertions, this method could significantly shorten recovery times, reduce complications, and improve overall patient experience during lung cancer surgery. It also has the potential to make treatment more accessible to patients who are not good candidates for traditional surgery due to age or co-morbidities.

“Lung cancer is a very serious problem in Canada,” said Dr. Chris Zhang, PhD, who is leading the multidisciplinary team creating this new device. “I want this tool to add value by avoiding any significant complications with diagnosis and surgery.”

Related Links:
University of Saskatchewan


