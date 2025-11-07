Wireless Metamaterial Spinal Implants Can Feel, Heal and Communicate

Spinal fusion, a common surgery performed on nearly a million Americans each year, often requires repeated hospital visits and radiation exposure to monitor recovery. More...

Traditional monitoring relies on X-rays and in-person evaluations, exposing patients to radiation and limiting visibility between visits. While wireless implants exist, they typically depend on batteries and electronics that degrade over time. Now, researchers are developing the first self-powered spinal implant capable of transmitting real-time data from inside the body.

The innovation by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh, PA, USA) could transform spinal fusion recovery by enabling physicians to remotely track healing and intervene early if complications arise. The new approach eliminates existing limitations by adapting self-powered sensing technology originally designed to monitor bridges.

Using metamaterials—engineered composites made of interwoven conductive and non-conductive structures—the team has created an implant that generates energy through contact electrification, requiring no batteries, antennas, or internal electronics. These “intelligent cages” provide both structural stability and continuous, wireless feedback on the healing process.

As the spine heals and bone tissue strengthens, the pressure on the implant decreases, leading to a natural reduction in its self-generated signal. Data are transmitted to an external electrode on the patient’s back and then to the cloud, where doctors can interpret healing progress in real time.

By using generative artificial intelligence (AI), the researchers can design patient-specific implants optimized for stiffness, geometry, and power generation. In vitro tests have already validated the system, and in vivo animal testing is planned next, paving the way toward eventual human trials.

“No batteries, no antennas, no electronics in vivo—no worries!” said Dr. Amir Alavi, principal investigator. “By blending metamaterial design with nano-energy harvesting, we create fully battery-free, electronics-free implants that power themselves through contact electrification. They adapt to each patient and wirelessly transmit signals like a mini router inside the body.”

