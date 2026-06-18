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Computer-Assisted Vacuum Thrombectomy System Cleared for Stroke Care

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 18 Jun 2026

Effective clot removal is central to acute ischemic stroke care, as incomplete extraction can increase the risk of serious complications, disability, or death. More...

Interventional teams continue to seek approaches that shorten procedures while maximizing the likelihood of complete thrombus clearance. A new system applies computer-assisted, modulated aspiration to target and fully ingest clot at the occlusion site during acute ischemic stroke treatment.

Penumbra’s (Alameda, CA, USA) THUNDERBOLT Computer Assisted Vacuum Thrombectomy (CAVT) system has received CE Mark in Europe, expanding access to the company’s CAVT approach for stroke. The company also received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance last week. THUNDERBOLT is brings modulated aspiration to neurovascular thrombectomy for the first time, with the aim of more rapid, complete clot removal during endovascular treatment.

The system is powered by the Penumbra ENGINE and integrates computer-assisted control to manage aspiration dynamics. Within the device portfolio, the advanced CAVT technology is designed to detect, fatigue, and completely ingest clot at the site of the occlusion. By automating and modulating vacuum forces at the target, the system is intended to support efficient thrombus capture during intracranial large-vessel occlusion procedures.

"THUNDERBOLT has the potential to shorten procedure times — improving patient safety, delivering better outcomes and streamlining care for the physicians who treat them," said Joan Kristensen, head of the Europe, Middle East and Africa region for Penumbra, Inc. "Bringing this technology to Europe is a significant milestone — and a reflection of Penumbra's ongoing commitment to putting the most advanced stroke care tools in the hands of physicians across the region."


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