We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Ampronix, Inc

Download Mobile App




AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 21 Jul 2020
Print article
Image: A novel AI platform scores breast cancer malignancy (Photo courtesy of Therapixel)
Image: A novel AI platform scores breast cancer malignancy (Photo courtesy of Therapixel)
An artificial intelligence (AI) based software assists radiologists in reading screening mammograms for breast cancer detection.

The Therapixel (Paris, France) MammoScreen software platform is designed to aid interpreting physicians in identifying focal findings suspicious for breast cancer in screening full-field digital mammography (FFDM). The software is designed to automatically detect and characterize soft tissue lesions and calcifications in mammograms and assessing their likelihood of malignancy, using algorithms trained on large databases of biopsy proven examples of breast cancer, benign lesions, and normal tissue. The platform includes a processing server and a web interface.

The results of the analysis are presented in a summary report that characterized suspiciousness of each lesion scored on a scale of one to ten, with one being least likely to reveal malignancy and ten the most likely. Only the most suspicious findings (a MammoScreen score equal or greater than five) are initially marked, in order to limit the number of findings that need to be reviewed. The level of suspicion score is expressed at the finding level, for each breast and overall for the mammogram.

“We believe MammoScreen will provide quick and reliable confirmation of radiologists' suspicions as they read,” said Matthieu Leclerc-Chalvet, CEO of Therapixel. “This AI solution will ensure a more certain assessment by radiologists and a speedier reassurance of women having breast cancer screening exams, resulting in a more efficient workflow and reduced costs for the healthcare system.”

Computer-aided diagnosis refers to comprehensive quantification of tumor phenotypes by extracting a large number of quantitative image features for data mining and precision medicine. In recent years, AI has been used to successfully extract a variety of clinically relevant features, merging them into digital signatures in order to estimate the probability of malignancy of identified breast cancer lesions.

Related Links:
Therapixel


Print article

Latest AI News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
Electrical Stimulation Reduces Postoperative Muscular Pain
Nano-Fiber Face Mask Provide Maximum Protection to Children
New ICM Aids Long-Term Arrhythmia Diagnostics
Image: Stress cardiomyopathy occurrence has quadrupled during the COVID-19 pandemic (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Broken Heart Syndrome Surges During COVID-19 Pandemic

A new study found a significant increase in patients experiencing stress cardiomyopathy, also known as broken heart syndrome, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic (CC; OH,... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Innovative Biodegradable Alloy Advances Bone Implants
Cementless Knee System Promotes Biological Fixation
New Implant Coatings Make Them More Biocompatible
Image: Placing pacemaker leads in the heart via the axillary vein brings better results (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Axillary Vein Approach Superior for ICD Leads Placement

Ultrasound guided axillary vein puncture (USAX) bests cephalic vein (CV) dissection via cut-down for pacemaker and defibrillator lead insertion, according to a new study. Researchers at Universidade... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Nitrous Oxide Use During Labor Is Safe
Mobile Phone App Determines Risk of Preterm Birth
Routine Screening Prevents Majority of Cervical Cancers
Image: Menopause is a risk factor for metabolic syndrome (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Menopause Can Increase Risk of Metabolic Syndrome

A new study identifies menopause as a risk factor for the development of metabolic syndrome (MTS) or its components, such as hypertension and high blood sugar. Researchers at St. Michael’s Hospital... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Non-Invasive Ventilation Device Helps Maintain Oral Care
Vagal Nerve Stimulation Helps Treat Chronic Pain
mHealth Spectroscopy Measures Hemoglobin Optically
Image: The SnaggleClaw multipurpose antimicrobial tool (Photo courtesy of JN White)

Touchless Tool Limits Exposure to Pathogens

An innovative multipurpose tool intended for situations that involve exposure to COVID-19 risk offer a safer alternative for operating touchscreens, keypads, and door handles. The JN White (Perry,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
Image: Data for active cases in severely affected countries with Equation (Photo courtesy of Frontiers)

Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide

A new study shows how a unique set of functions and probability distributions can predict forthcoming peaks in the spread of COVID-19. Developed by researchers at Santa Fe Institute (NM, USA), Ege... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICAL FAIR ASIA 2020 Set to Take Place in Singapore from 9-11 December 2020
Nova's Stat EMS Basic Blood Testing System Launched in CE Mark Countries
Nova's Stat Profile Prime Plus Blood Gas Analyzer Receives FDA Clearance for POC...
Illustration

Omnia Health Live Unites Global Healthcare Community Through New Virtual Experience

Omnia Health Live, a virtual healthcare event, has brought the global healthcare community together on a scale never seen before through a new experience delivered entirely online. The virtual healthcare... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE