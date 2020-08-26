We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Thermographic Solution Reduce COVID-19 Infection

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 26 Aug 2020
Image: Remote fever monitoring can inhibit COVID-19 spread (Photo courtesy of Advantech)
An advanced thermal screening system measures body temperature from a distance and uses artificial intelligence (AI) to pinpoint people in heavily populated environments with abnormal temperatures.

The Advantech (Taipei, Taiwan) Visitor Thermal Screening System includes a thermographic smart camera with bi-spectrum monitoring that provides both thermal and optical image channels, apart from remote temperature measurement. The thermographic camera features a thermal sensor resolution of 160 x 120, a temperature range of 30-45 °C, and temperature accuracy of ± 0.5 °C. Maximum optical resolution is 2,688 x 1,520 pixels, which can detect up to 30 faces at a time.

Video artificial intelligence (AI) facial recognition and thermal screening software perform a quick scan of employees, customers or visitors to high-traffic locations, such as shopping malls and office buildings, identifying abnormal temperatures (including in those wearing a mask), without the need for them to wait in line. As the AI detection algorithm is designed to zero in on human faces, it reduces false alarms made by other heat sources. Visual and audio alarms notify operators immediately when a person with an elevated body temperature passes by.

The thermal screening manager comes in three different versions. The basic thermal monitor for quick entrance checks provides up to four channels of live camera monitoring; a standard monitor to check and manage the event detected, with up to four channels of camera monitoring and recording, with the video files stored on a MicroSD card; and the Pro version, which uses video AI facial recognition, with up to four channels of camera monitoring, recording, and recognition.

“During these unprecedented times, where COVID-19 data and guidelines are constantly in flux, the Visitor Thermal Screening System is designed to guarantee companies are compliant and protected, while simultaneously reducing liability and ensuring the safety of employees and customers,” said Patrick Chen, product management supervisor at Advantech. “The system’s unique design and cutting-edge AI-based technology provides the ideal solution for businesses looking to safely return to business as usual, without the need for time-intensive individual temperature checks in high-frequency environments.”

Facial recognition systems use biometrics to map facial features. The geometry of the face is rapidly analyzed, with key factors including interpapillary distance and the distance from forehead to chin. In all, there are over 65 quantifiable features that can be used to identify a face, generating a unique facial signature.



