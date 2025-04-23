We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Next Gen Hemodynamic Monitoring Solution Provides AI-Driven Clinical Decision Support

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 23 Apr 2025

A new cutting-edge hemodynamic monitoring platform, equipped with predictive artificial intelligence (AI)-based algorithms, is designed to help clinicians proactively manage blood pressure fluctuations and optimize blood flow, potentially preventing life-threatening situations during medical procedures.

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company, Franklin Lakes, NJ, USA) has introduced the HemoSphere Alta platform, marking its most advanced hemodynamic monitoring technology to date and the first major product release since the acquisition of the Advanced Patient Monitoring business by BD. This new technology underscores BD's leadership in smart, connected care systems that leverage clinical data and AI to improve patient outcomes and streamline clinical workflows. A key feature of the platform is the Cerebral Autoregulation Index (CAI), an innovative parameter that indicates whether the brain can maintain stable blood flow despite fluctuations in blood pressure, providing personalized insights into the patient’s blood pressure needs.

Clinicians can access the CAI using a non-invasive ForeSight IQ Sensor, placed on the patient’s forehead, in combination with an Acumen IQ Sensor attached to the patient’s arterial line. The HemoSphere Alta platform also includes Acumen Hypotension Prediction Index (HPI) software, which predicts when a patient is at risk for low blood pressure, a tool that has been proven to reduce the severity, depth, and duration of hypotension in several large multicenter trials. Additionally, the platform features a redesigned interface to enhance the user experience, including a larger 15-inch high-resolution, customizable touchscreen display with split-screen views, designed to reduce interruptions caused by pop-up notifications. The system also integrates voice and gesture controls, which enable clinicians to interact with the monitor hands-free, such as silencing alarms or changing views, all while maintaining sterility. These improvements provide a more intuitive and efficient way to manage patient care.

"HemoSphere Alta marks the latest milestone in our continuum of connected care innovations by redefining the clinician experience with more efficient workflows and increased usability," said Tim Patz, president of BD Advanced Patient Monitoring. "These AI-driven enhancements of advanced algorithms and machine learning provide clinicians with more insights and clinical decision support to help improve the quality of care for their patients."

