JNJ Acquires Remaining Stake in Verb Surgical

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 27 Jan 2020
Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, N.J., USA) has acquired the remaining stake in Verb Surgical Inc. (Santa Clara, CA, USA), following a successful strategic collaboration with Verily, an Alphabet company. Verb Surgical's robotics and data science capabilities, combined with Johnson & Johnson's health care leadership and global reach, aim to make medical interventions smarter, less invasive and more personalized.

Johnson & Johnson continues to strengthen its digital surgery portfolio by combining ground-breaking robotics, enhanced visualization, advanced instrumentation, machine learning, data analytics and powerful end-to-end connectivity. Verb Surgical's leading-edge robotics and data science expertise, as well as its digital technology and engineering expertise, make Johnson & Johnson well-positioned to bring its insights and experience in science, medical technology and digital solutions to medical interventions, including open surgery, laparoscopic, percutaneous and endoluminal procedures.

"We have reached this important milestone thanks to the progress the Verb Surgical team has made with their digital surgery platform and the strong collaboration with Verily, Ethiconii, and the clinicians around the world who shared their passion, deep insights and clinical expertise," said Ashley McEvoy, worldwide chairman, Medical Devices, Johnson & Johnson. "We are building a truly differentiated digital surgery ecosystem to change the standard of care for generations to come, and our collaboration with Verily has enabled us to advance our vision to help improve outcomes for patients around the world."

"With Verb Surgical, we set out with an ambitious mission to successfully harmonize the talent and expertise of two pioneers to design a platform with the potential to transform surgery," said Andrew Conrad, CEO of Verily. "This evolution in the collaboration recognizes the significant achievement toward that mission and I'm excited for the future of this technology in Johnson & Johnson's hands."

Related Links:
Johnson & Johnson
Verb Surgical Inc.



