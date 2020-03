Advantech Launches Medical-Grade AVAS-400 Series 4K UHD Video Recorder

Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taipei, Taiwan), a provider of medical computing platforms and solutions, has launched its AVAS-400 Series medical-grade 4K ultra high-definition (UHD) video recorder aimed at ensuring operating precision. Advantech’s AVAS-400 Series, which includes two models, the AVAS-401 and the AVAS-402, are ideal for surgery centers, operating rooms, and training facilities that use 4K UHD cameras and display monitors for surgical operations and post-surgery reviews and research.To achieve the visual accuracy and precision required for medical applications, the AVAS-400 Series can be used to capture video at 4K UHD resolution that can then be streamed to connected displays for monitoring and reviewing surgical procedures. The AVAS-400 Series lends surgeons an extra level of confidence, with the enhanced visual information and clarity provided by 4K UHD technology also assisting post-surgery evaluations and driving improvements in patient care.Additionally, the provision of open APIs and SDKs ensures easy integration with existing infrastructure and management systems to enable intelligent operating rooms and achieve intelligent healthcare. The AVAS-400 Series offers an economical imaging solution that is easy to deploy and operate via intuitive controls.Some of the key features of the AVAS-400 Series include support for 4K resolution and simultaneous recording of two video channels, ability to record video signals to the internal hard disk drive, integrated USB drive and network server, programmable hotkeys offer more efficient control, and support for Windows and Linux operating systems.