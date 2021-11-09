We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Philips Acquires Medical Technology Company Cardiologs to Expand Cardiac Diagnostics and Monitoring Portfolio

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 09 Nov 2021
Royal Philips (Amsterdam, the Netherlands) has signed an agreement to acquire Cardiologs (Paris, France), a medical technology company focused on transforming cardiac diagnostics using artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technology.

Cardiologs will further strengthen Philips’ cardiac monitoring and diagnostics offering with innovative software technology, electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis and reporting services. The acquisition of Cardiologs is a strong fit with Philips’ existing portfolio of cardiac care solutions. This includes real-time patient monitoring, therapeutic devices, telehealth and informatics for the hospital, as well as ambulatory cardiac diagnostics and monitoring solutions, that were added through the recent acquisition of BioTelemetry, Inc.

Cardiologs will complement this offering with a vendor-neutral heart disorder screener and ECG analysis applications, based on machine learning algorithms. Developed in partnership with leading physicians, Cardiologs’ technology accelerates diagnostic reporting, decreases the occurrence of reporting errors and streamlines clinician workflow and patient care, empowering clinicians to deliver expert cardiac care faster and more efficiently. CE-marked and FDA cleared for detection of cardiac arrhythmias, its technology is built on a growing database of more than 20 million ECG recordings and supported by a number of clinical publications.

“Offering superb clinical insights, as well as automated clinical reporting, Cardiologs’ medical-grade AI technology and data scientists will be a strong addition to our growing portfolio of cardiac solutions for hospital and ambulatory settings,” said Roy Jakobs, Chief Business Leader Connected Care at Royal Philips. “Philips’ global footprint can accelerate the availability of Cardiologs’ technology to patients all over the world and further deliver on the quadruple aim of an improved patient care experience, better health outcomes, improved staff experience, and lower cost of care.”

“We are delighted to become part of Philips and continue innovating together to provide solutions that empower clinicians all around the world,” said Yann Fleureau, Co-Founder and CEO of Cardiologs. “We look forward to the opportunity to expand the business as part of Philips, maintaining vendor neutrality and continuing to work with third party vendors to drive further adoption of digital health solutions globally.”

Related Links:
Royal Philips 
Cardiologs 


