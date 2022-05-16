We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Medtronic Completes Acquisition of Intersect ENT to Add Innovative Sinus Implants to ENT Portfolio

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 16 May 2022
Image: The acquisition adds innovative bioabsorbable steroid-eluting sinus implants to Medtronic’s ENT portfolio (Photo courtesy of Intersect ENT)
Image: The acquisition adds innovative bioabsorbable steroid-eluting sinus implants to Medtronic’s ENT portfolio (Photo courtesy of Intersect ENT)

Medtronic plc (Dublin, Ireland) has completed the acquisition of Intersect ENT (Menlo Park, CA, USA), thereby expanding the company's comprehensive ear, nose, and throat (ENT) portfolio with innovative products used in sinus procedures to improve post-operative outcomes and to treat nasal polyps.

Medtronic has acquired Intersect ENT's PROPEL and SINUVA (mometasone furoate) sinus implant product lines and technology, intellectual property. Intersect ENT's product lines and customer base will further the efforts of Medtronic to have a positive impact for patients who suffer from chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS). CRS is one of the most common health care problems in the U.S., with approximately 30 million adults diagnosed annually. It has been associated with lost days of work, decreased productivity, and even depression and anxiety, with most patients reporting 5-15+ years of suffering and medical treatment.

Through this acquisition, Medtronic gains PROPEL and SINUVA, which are unique bioabsorbable, steroid-eluting implants for sinus patients. PROPEL implants are inserted following endoscopic sinus surgery to maintain sinus patency and provide localized steroid delivery. SINUVA implants are designed for use in the physician's office setting for the treatment of nasal polyps in adult patients who have had ethmoid sinus surgery.

"By combining Intersect ENT's groundbreaking localized drug delivery products with the leading navigation and powered instruments of Medtronic, we can now equip physicians with the right tools for many unique patient needs," said Vince Racano, president of the ENT business, which is part of the Neuroscience Portfolio at Medtronic. "This acquisition expands our portfolio, and we can now provide a more comprehensive continuum of care for CRS patients while supporting the bold ambition of Medtronic to be the global healthcare technology leader."

"We believe the market leadership and global footprint of Medtronic, coupled with enterprise resources to fuel pipeline innovation and commercialization, will advance our reach to customers and patients more quickly and serve our shared vision of improving patient access, outcomes, and satisfaction for millions of people around the world who suffer from ENT diseases," said Thomas West, president and CEO of Intersect ENT. "We are thrilled to combine these two companies as we now officially work together to bring more ENT options to patients. I am especially proud of our dedicated Intersect ENT employees, whose entrepreneurial spirit and passion for innovation have driven our ability to achieve this milestone."

Related Links:
Medtronic plc 
Intersect ENT 


