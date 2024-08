MEDICA 2024 + COMPAMED 2024: Adapted Hall Layout for Better Integration

The final preparations for MEDICA 2024 and COMPAMED 2024 trade fairs organized by Messe Düsseldorf (Düsseldorf, Germany) have begun. A total of more than 6,000 participants from approximately 70 countries will fill the entire hall space on the trade fair premises, and their innovations will highlight both events’ place as globally unique information and business platforms serving the entire added-value chain of medical-technical systems and products – including manufacture and development (Düsseldorf, 11–14 November 2024).

In the MEDICA halls housing the worlds of experience “Med Tech & Devices” and “Digital Health”, professional visitors can now benefit from thematic hall space allocation and a new location for the accompanying German Hospital Conference. To date, the flagship event for top managers of German clinics was held at the Congress Center Düsseldorf; now it has been moved to the heart of the trade fair in Hall 12. All around the event area, exhibiting companies that fit the theme of the world of experience “Med Tech & Devices” will be grouped together with innovations for hospital equipment and operating theatres. “Digital Health” has now been placed just next door in Hall 13 including its themed stage program and the high-traffic special exhibitions, highlighting the advantages of theme-based synergistic effects and easy access for an efficient trade fair visit.

Hall 13 (also near the German Hospital Conference in Hall 12) offers its audience of medical experts the MEDICA ECON FORUM, organized by the Techniker Krankenkasse health insurance fund, that addresses current themes in healthcare policy (particularly regarding the digitalization of healthcare), the MEDICA INNOVATION FORUM (with its popular start-up pitches) and the special exhibitions “Hospital of the Future” (innovations on the topics of “Digital hospital infrastructure” and “Data usage exemplified by intensive care medicine”), the Wearable Technologies show and the MEDICA START-UP PARK as a hub for networking with the digitally based start-up scene. At MEDICA 2024, there are five worlds of experience promising a comprehensive range of innovations for the treatment of outpatients and clinical use. In the past two years, the database of companies and products at the MEDICA.de internet portal listed more than 12,000 innovations by exhibiting companies at the beginning of each trade fair. The trade fair’s worlds of experience are Lab & Diagnostics, Med Tech & Devices, Disposables, Physio Tech, and Digital Health.

Held in parallel to MEDICA as always, COMPAMED can look back on more than 30 years of success since its first event in 1992 and has become an absolute hotspot for complex high-tech solutions. About 750 exhibiting companies will present their specialized knowledge as manufacturers and suppliers at COMPAMED 2024, also in five worlds of experience: Manufacturing & Devices (e.g., components, parts, manufacturing processes), Services & Advice (e.g., research, development, services), Materials (e.g., plastics, glass, ceramics, metals, composite materials, adhesives, packaging), Micro Tech (such as micro components, microfluidics) as well as IT in Tech (software development and maintenance for medical technology).

Dominating market trends are currently causing a huge demand for information and plenty of issues for debate. MEDICA 2024 and COMPAMED 2024 will address them in their outstanding stage program and the accompanying forums and conferences. This year, the hot topics at MEDICA include the current examples of AI applications and robots and assistive systems in day-to-day medical practice. Another focus is on the increasing connectivity in healthcare provision, specifically on innovations for the point of care, which means diagnostics and treatment near patients (usually outpatients). This includes telemedical applications to provide optimized cooperation across all sectors by all persons involved in the treatment process.

Another top issue at this year’s MEDICA is the human factor. The urgent lack of skilled professionals also affects almost all companies active in healthcare, leading them to search for solutions. These topics will be discussed in individual forums and at conferences that are appropriate to each target group. For example, there are the MEDICA HEALTH IT FORUM (that deals with IT topics like big data, artificial intelligence and cyber security) and the new MEDICA INNOVATION FORUM. This forum will replace the former MEDICA CONNECTED HEALTHCARE FORUM. Because digital innovations are not limited to optimized connections between all healthcare players, the MEDICA INNOVATION FORUM will focus on the digital transformation of the healthcare industry in its entirety. The start-up competitions integrated into the forum program will shine a spotlight on fresh ideas and product solutions by young developer teams on the first two days of the trade fair.

COMPAMED also promises excitement, information, and open discussions. The agendas at the COMPAMED HIGH-TECH FORUM and COMPAMED SUPPLIERS FORUM reflect the top issues of the supply sector such as AI, robotics, and automation, new trends in microtechnology, and innovations in materials. The program is rounded out by contributions and discussions about the best practices of international market cultivation. Supply chain management, questions of product approval, and patent law are some of the relevant aspects. The trade fair booths and stages are not the only places where innovations will be presented and highlighted. Messe Düsseldorf’s new video podcast “Trade Talk Today” will also broadcast important updates on innovations and event highlights so that you can start every day of the trade fair on schedule. “Movers and shakers” grant insights and contextualize industry trends.

Related Links:

Messe Düsseldorf