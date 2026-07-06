Handheld Ultrasound Expands Point-of-Care Imaging Access in Brazil

Rapid access to diagnostic imaging is essential across hospitals, emergency departments, clinics, and municipal health systems, but large markets still face uneven availability, particularly in rural regions. More...

Brazil is the largest medical device market in Latin America and one of the fastest‑growing ultrasound markets globally, presenting opportunities to increase diagnostic capacity and reach underserved rural communities. A newly launched handheld ultrasound now offers point‑of‑care imaging with a single portable probe integrated with mobile software.

Butterfly Network (Burlington, MA, USA) has introduced commercial availability of its Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 handheld ultrasound devices and mobile application in Brazil through a network of authorized distribution partners. The expansion advances the company’s international growth strategy focused on broadening access to medical imaging. By entering one of the region’s largest healthcare markets, the rollout targets use across high‑volume hospitals, municipal systems, clinics, and emergency care settings, while also supporting outreach to rural areas where geography can delay timely care.

The platform combines proprietary Ultrasound‑on‑Chip technology with intuitive mobile applications that are compatible with supported iOS and Android smartphones and tablets. Its semiconductor‑based design replaces traditional piezoelectric crystal‑based systems, enabling a more portable and accessible solution. Clinicians can perform whole‑body imaging using a single handheld device linked to the mobile app. A cloud‑based solution enables care anywhere through next‑generation mobility.

The company noted that it has met Brazil’s regulatory and certification requirements, paving the way for nationwide distribution by authorized partners. The launch extends the firm’s global commercial footprint as it continues to bring its technology to key international markets. Within Brazil, the initiative is positioned to expand access to imaging at the bedside across diverse care environments, from high‑volume urban centers to underserved rural communities.

“Successfully meeting Brazil's regulatory and certification requirements reflects the strength of Butterfly's technology and our ability to bring trusted ultrasound solutions to clinicians in markets with the highest standards. We're excited to work with our distribution partners to make Butterfly available across Brazil and help more clinicians deliver imaging at the point of care,” said John Soto, Senior Vice President of International at Butterfly Network.

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