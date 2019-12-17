Reusable ECG Patch Analyzes Human Vitals and Biometrics

A novel wearable electrocardiogram (ECG) patch combines multiple vitals and biometrics into a single platform for continuous patient monitoring.Weighing just 7.5 grams, the VivaLNK (Campbell, CA, USA) Multi-Vital ECG Patch can generate a continuous stream of ECG rhythm, respiratory rate (RR), RR interval, heart rate, and three-axis accelerometer data for continuous patient and remote patient monitoring (RPM) applications. The patient-centric sensor, which comes in the form of a small bandage, is reusable, which can increase its economic value ten-fold or more, compared to single use devices. An associated Software Development Kit (SDK) enables application developers to build medical solutions, without needing to become experts in hardware and sensor networks.Application of the patch include live streaming and offline recording of ECG traces; cardiac arrhythmia monitoring; chemotherapy remote patient monitoring; clinical trial remote patient monitoring; patient infection monitoring; hypertension stress management; and heart failure event detection. The SDK is part of the VivaLNK Medical Sensor Platform strategy, which accelerates medical application innovation by decoupling the sensor hardware, data capture in remote locations, and cloud connectivity from the application, so that healthcare solution developers can focus on the algorithms and analytics for their specific domain.“Our aim is to accelerate medical application development by providing the sensor platform so that the industry can rapidly innovate novel solutions, while at the same time making it more accessible to patients around the world,” said Jiang Li, CEO of VivaLNK. “VivaLNK's unique electronic skin technology offers powerful technical capabilities without compromising user experience.”As a result of increasing healthcare costs, an increasing aging population, and demonstrated improved patient outcomes with advanced RPM technologies, healthcare providers are beginning to shift eligible patients toward home care programs. Remote and continuous monitoring have shown a reduction in readmissions, improved patient outcomes, and overall decrease in cost of care compared to a traditional hospital stay.