Nasal Delivery Device Treats Acute Epileptic Seizures

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 31 Dec 2019
Image: The Aptar Unidose Liquid System (Photo courtesy of Aptar)
Image: The Aptar Unidose Liquid System (Photo courtesy of Aptar)
A nasal rescue system offers a ready-to-use, one-step option to treat acute repetitive seizures in those with epilepsy.

The Aptar (Crystal Lake, IL, USA) Unidose Liquid System is designed to deliver a small, but precise amount of liquid midazolam-- a benzodiazepine commonly used for anesthesia, procedural sedation, and severe agitation--intra-nasally, with high deposition in targeted areas of the nose-to-brain pathway, thus allowing the therapeutic compound to enter the central nervous system (CNS) rapidly. To deliver the100 µl liquid dose, a small plunger on the bottom of the device is pressed, releasing the drug in a single spray into the nostril, where it can be absorbed via the nasal mucosa.

The system is ready-to-use, does not require priming, and can be easily used with one hand, from any direction, even by a bystander with little training. In order to help patients and caretakers develop a familiarity with the device and its use ahead of a potential emergency, they can practice administering the drug with a trainer device that mimics the actual system. The trainer was developed by Aptar subsidiary Noble International (Orlando, FL, USA).

“The launch of our Unidose System nasal rescue treatment for seizure activity once again demonstrates Aptar Pharma’s ability to help our customers develop and launch complex treatments,” said Gael Touya, president of Aptar Pharma. “When we combine our nasal systems’ capabilities with Noble’s training devices for onboarding, we bring added value to our customers and further convenience for patients and consumers worldwide.”

The olfactory epithelium, situated in the upper posterior part of the nasal cavity, covers approximately 10 cm2 of the human nasal cavity. The nerve cells of the olfactory epithelium project into the olfactory bulb of the brain, which provides a direct connection between the brain and the external environment. The transfer of drugs to the brain from the blood circulation is normally hindered by the blood–brain barrier (BBB); however, if drug substances can be transferred along the olfactory nerve cells, they can bypass the BBB and enter the brain directly.

Related Links:
Aptar
Noble International



