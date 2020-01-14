Medical Thawing Device Delivers Plasma on Demand

A portable rapid warming device thaws fresh frozen plasma (FFP) and plasma frozen within 24 hours after phlebotomy (FP24) for clinical use.The FreMon Scientific (La Jolla, CA, USA) ZipThaw device is a lightweight (eight kilograms), compact precision plasma thawing system that is designed to rapidly thaw FFP and FP24 at the point of care, be it the operating room, procedure room, at the bedside, or in a trauma location. The device plugs into a standard outlet and has two chambers which work independently. Fear of cross contamination is minimized via the leakproof ZipSleeve, a disposable, durable, blood product sleeve that eliminates concerns of bursting bags, and also contains a warming technology that enables consistent temperature of the final product.Features include dry electronic circuits, with no water immersion needed; preservation of coagulation factors needed for transfusion; a touch screen with a user friendly interface; the device is maintenance free, eliminating the risk of rupture and cross contamination; blood products temperature is consistently monitored, with no recalibration needed; continuous data capture and report of the full thawing cycle is provided; an integrated barcode reader promotes freezer-to-vein tracking; whisper quiet operation; and a three-year full replacement warranty.“ZipThaw delivers plasma to patients requiring transfusions, and with ZipSleeve's patented sensors, the system gives accurate, degree-by-degree measurement of the specimen's actual temperature during the thawing process, not its surroundings,” said Farideh Bischoff, MD, CEO of FreMon Scientific. “FreMon Scientific has designed the next generation thawing device. Today marks a new era in plasma thawing for patients, clinicians, and researchers seeking a more effective approach that is efficient, reproducible, and safe.”Blood plasma is a yellowish-colored liquid component of blood in which blood cells are suspended, making it the “extracellular matrix” of blood cells. Along with platelets, plasma serves an important function and thanks to clotting factors, helps repair damage to blood vessels and stanching bleeding. FFP can be kept at -25°C or lower for up to three years, and can be used for five days after thawing. Civilian and military clinical practice guidelines call for early transfusion of plasma in cases of severe trauma and hemorrhagic shock so as to achieve a plasma-to-red-blood-cell ratio of 1:1 to 1:2.