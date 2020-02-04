We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Electrostimulation Technology Helps Manage Post-Operative Edema

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 04 Feb 2020
Image: The geko disposable muscle contraction device (Photo courtesy of Sky Medical)
Image: The geko disposable muscle contraction device (Photo courtesy of Sky Medical)
A wearable neuromuscular electrostimulation device increases blood flow in the deep veins of the calf, reducing edema following orthopedic surgery.

The Sky Medical Technology (High Wycombe, United Kingdom) geko device is a daily disposable wristwatch sized device worn at the knee designed to gently stimulate the common peroneal nerve in order to activate the calf and foot muscle pumps. The resulting contraction of the calf muscles boosts circulation from the lower limbs to the heart, in turn increasing venous return and local blood circulation, and at the same time helping to reducing venous thromboembolism (VTE) risk in both surgical and medical patients.

Once switched on and after the appropriate stimulation level has been selected, the patient becomes aware of the muscle contraction, which recedes slightly after a few minutes, thanks to accommodation. During the treatment period, the patient’s awareness of muscle contraction lessens, allowing them to carry out their normal daily routine, including sleep. The geko device needs to be removed if the patient wants to shower or bathe.

“Our bioelectronic medicine therapy, OnPulse, embedded in the geko device, completely redefines the way vascular related conditions are treated,” said Bernard Ross, CEO of Sky Medical Technology. “Through our innovative mechanism of neuromuscular electrostimulation, we are the first clinically proven bioelectronic compression technology to prevent and treat a wide range of acute and chronic circulatory conditions. New care pathways are in development in neurology, orthopedics, renal, and peripheral vascular disease.”

By stimulating the common peroneal nerve proximal to the posterior/anterior bifurcation, the common fibular nerve, the external popliteal nerve, and the lateral popliteal nerve are innervated, simultaneously activating the tibialis, peroneus longus, and lateral gastrocnemius muscles. Together, their simultaneous contraction compresses the venous system, efficiently evacuating blood in the deep veins of the calf, at a rate equal to 60% of walking, but with no change to heart rate or blood pressure.

