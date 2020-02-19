We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
KOREA E & EX

Download Mobile App




Smart Insulin Patch Automatically Manages Glucose Levels

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 19 Feb 2020
Print article
Image: An adhesive patch loaded with insulin can help control glucose levels. (Photo courtesy of Zhen Gu/ UNC)
Image: An adhesive patch loaded with insulin can help control glucose levels. (Photo courtesy of Zhen Gu/ UNC)
A single use, removable transdermal patch bearing microneedles loaded with insulin can help monitor and manage glucose levels in diabetics, according to a new study.

Developed at the University of North Carolina (UNC, Chapel Hill, USA), the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA; USA), and other institutions, the adhesive patch is made of glucose-responsive polymeric matrix, fabricated using photo-polymerization, which incorporates tiny microneedles (less than one mm long) that are pre-loaded with insulin. Once applied, the microneedles penetrate about one half millimeter below the skin, enough to sense blood sugar levels. In studies to test blood glucose regulation in insulin-deficient diabetic mice and mini-pigs, a one quarter-sized patch successfully controlled glucose levels for about 20 hours.

The patch works due to multiple phenylboronic acid units within the polymeric matrix that reversibly form glucose–boronate complexes that due to their increased negative charge, induce the swelling of the polymeric matrix and weaken the electrostatic interactions between the negatively charged insulin and polymers, thus promoting the rapid release of insulin. If the matrix senses glucose levels going up, the polymer is triggered to release insulin; when blood sugar eventually returns to normal, the patch’s insulin delivery also slows down. The study was published on February 3, 2020, in Nature Biomedical Engineering.

“Our main goal is to enhance health and improve the quality of life for people who have diabetes,” said senior author biomedical engineer Professor Zhen Gu, PhD, of UCLA. “This smart patch takes away the need to constantly check one’s blood sugar and then inject insulin if and when it’s needed. It mimics the regulatory function of the pancreas, but in a way that’s easy to use.”

Insulin is a peptide hormone is naturally produced by β cells of the pancreatic islets. It is important for the metabolism of carbohydrates, fats, and protein by promoting the absorption of glucose from the blood. Type 1 diabetes (T1D) occurs when a person’s body does not naturally produce insulin. Type 2 diabetes (T2D) occurs when the body does not efficiently use the insulin that is produced. In either case, a regular dosage of insulin is prescribed to manage the disease, which affects more than 400 million people worldwide.

Related Links:
University of North Carolina
University of California, Los Angeles



Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Outperforms Humans in Diagnosis of Skin Lesions
Artificial Intelligence Helps Detect Rare Diseases
New AI Platform to Analyze NHS Radiological Scans
Image: ECG heartbeat segments help identify hypoglycemia events (Photo courtesy of University of Warwick)

Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Glucose Levels via ECG

A new study shows how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to detect hypoglycemic events from raw electrocardiogram (ECG) signals. Developed at the University of Warwick (Coventry, United Kingdom),... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Surgery is Avoidable in Many Pneumothorax Cases
New Plate System Treats Distal Radius Fractures
New Injection Technique Helps Repair Spinal Cord Injury
Image: Stabilizing rib fractures surgically decreases pain and improves quality of life (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Surgical Stabilization Improves Rib Fracture Outcomes

Surgical stabilization of rib fracture (SSRF) improves outcomes of patients with displaced rib fractures in the absence of flail chest, claims a new study. Denver Health Medical Center (CO, USA), Baystate... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Nerve Stimulation May Offer Relief for Fibromyalgia Sufferers
Kangaroo Mother Care Raises Low Birth Weight Babies Survival
Uterine Tamponade Effectively Prevents Maternal Hemorrhaging
Image: Pap smears and HPV testing every three years is sufficient (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Routine Screening Prevents Majority of Cervical Cancers

A new study suggests that screening for human papillomaviruses (HPV) every three years instead of annually is sufficient to prevent most cervical cancers. Researchers at the University of New Mexico... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Rapid Correction of Hyperkalemia Halves ED Mortality
Accessibility App Helps Parplegics Control Android Devices
Robotic Trainer Helps Paraplegics Sit More Stably
Image: A robotic venipuncture device draws blood with high success rates (Photo courtesy of Rutgers)

Automated Venipuncture Device Facilitates Rapid Blood Draws

A robotic venipuncture device can safely perform blood draws on peripheral forearm veins, according to a new study. Developed at Rutgers University (Piscataway, NJ, USA) and Robert Wood Johnson University... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
Patient Handling Equipment Market to Reach USD 12.6 Billion by 2024
JNJ Acquires Remaining Stake in Verb Surgical
Global Point of Care Testing (POCT) Market to Reach USD 46.7 Billion by 2024
Illustration

Global Medical Robotics Market to Reach USD 13.90 Billion by 2026

The global medical robotics market is projected to grow at a double-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 to reach USD 13.90 billion by 2026, driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgery, rising... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE