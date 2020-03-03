We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
FUJIFILM Italia S.P.A

Download Mobile App




ECMO Treats Acute Respiratory and Cardiopulmonary Failure

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 03 Mar 2020
Print article
Image: The Novalung extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) system (Photo courtesy of FMCNA)
Image: The Novalung extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) system (Photo courtesy of FMCNA)
An innovative heart and lung support system permits long-term acute respiratory or cardiopulmonary failure treatment.

The Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA; Waltham, MA, USA) Novalung extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) system is designed to provide long-term (over six hours) respiratory and/or cardiopulmonary support in order to assist physiologic gas exchange (oxygenation and CO2 removal) and extracorporeal circulation of the blood in adults with acute respiratory failure, acute cardiopulmonary failure, or both, and in situations where other treatment options have failed, and continued clinical deterioration is expected or the risk of death is imminent.

The system consists of the Novalung console panel, power supply, sensor box, and the pump drive, and is designed to power and monitor operation of the blood pump head in the extracorporeal circuit. A touchscreen monitor displays all data, parameters, and values. System parameters can be selected and adjusted by pressing the touchscreen, as well as by using the control panel function keys and the center knob. The sensor box allows data to be transferred to the console and displayed on the control panel, with connectors for pressure sensors that connect to the XLung kit tubing set and a flow sensor.

The XLung kit contains a disposable tubing set and various accessories, such as a gas line, a priming line, stopcocks, luer caps, a Christmas tree connector, tubing clamps, and cable ties. The tubing set comes pre-connected to the hollow fiber membrane oxygenator and the blood pump head, which forms an extracorporeal circuit. The XLung kit tubing has three integrated pressure sensors that connect to the sensor box, which detect air bubbles in the extracorporeal circuit and measure blood flow in a range of 1–7 Liters per minute.

“Novalung is a critical leap forward in providing heart and lung support therapy for a longer duration than ever available before,” said Mark Costanzo, president of the technologies and pharmaceuticals division of FMCNA. “We've applied our leadership and technical expertise in renal medical devices to elevate standards for acute respiratory and cardiopulmonary failure treatments and technologies. We're proud to broaden our care offerings to provide new therapies for patients with acute cardiopulmonary conditions.”

ECMO is a form of veno-venous extracorporeal life support (VV ECLS), an emerging therapy designed to provide a higher level of life support by infusing oxygen directly into the blood using an oxygenator that acts as an artificial lung. A tapered cannula provides omni-directional flow, optimizing gas exchange and reducing stress on the right side of the heart.

Related Links:
Fresenius Medical Care North America


Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Outperforms Humans in Diagnosis of Skin Lesions
Artificial Intelligence Helps Detect Rare Diseases
New AI Platform to Analyze NHS Radiological Scans
Image: ECG heartbeat segments help identify hypoglycemia events (Photo courtesy of University of Warwick)

Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Glucose Levels via ECG

A new study shows how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to detect hypoglycemic events from raw electrocardiogram (ECG) signals. Developed at the University of Warwick (Coventry, United Kingdom),... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Centrifugal System Concentrates PRP from Blood
Yarn Made from Human Tissue Helps Repair Wounds
Ultrasound Thalamotomy Relieves Parkinson's Disease Tremors
Image: The SI Joint Fusion System (Photo courtesy of Genesys Spine)

Dual Threaded Implant Enables Sacroiliac Joint Bony Fusion

A novel fusion system consists of partially and fully threaded implants designed to secure the sacroiliac (SI) joint and minimize micro-motion. The Genesys Spine (Austin, TX, USA) Sacroiliac Joint Fusion... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Nerve Stimulation May Offer Relief for Fibromyalgia Sufferers
Kangaroo Mother Care Raises Low Birth Weight Babies Survival
Uterine Tamponade Effectively Prevents Maternal Hemorrhaging
Image: Pap smears and HPV testing every three years is sufficient (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Routine Screening Prevents Majority of Cervical Cancers

A new study suggests that screening for human papillomaviruses (HPV) every three years instead of annually is sufficient to prevent most cervical cancers. Researchers at the University of New Mexico... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Automated Venipuncture Device Facilitates Rapid Blood Draws
Rapid Correction of Hyperkalemia Halves ED Mortality
Accessibility App Helps Parplegics Control Android Devices
Image: RFID tags embedded in diapers can alert when they are wet (Photo courtesy of MIT)

Smart Diapers Notify Caregivers when Soiled

A new study describes how a diaper embedded with a moisture sensor and a passive radio frequency identification (RFID) tag can alert a caregiver when it becomes wet. Developed at the Massachusetts... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Medical Robotics Market to Reach USD 13.90 Billion by 2026
Patient Handling Equipment Market to Reach USD 12.6 Billion by 2024
JNJ Acquires Remaining Stake in Verb Surgical
Image: Pulse Wave Therapy Device PhysioPRO II (Photo courtesy of Oceanus Medical Systems)

PhysioPRO II Portable Pulse Wave Therapy Provides Relief from Musculoskeletal Pain

Oceanus Medical Systems (Largo FL, USA), a leading innovator in pain management therapy products, is offering PhysioPRO II which uses Radial Pulse therapy, a non-surgical pain management technique that... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE