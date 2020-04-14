We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Ampronix, Inc

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC, certain events are being rescheduled for a later date or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
15 May 2020 - 20 May 2020
ATS 2020 - International Conference of the American Thoracic Society
16 May 2020 - 20 May 2020
ACR 2020 - Annual Meeting of the American College of Radiology
17 May 2020 - 20 May 2020
ECO-ICO 2020 – European and International Congress on Obesity

Infra-Sound Auscultation Technology Confirms COVID-19 Status

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 14 Apr 2020
Print article
Image: The Bat Call Product Line (photo courtesy of Bat Call)
Image: The Bat Call Product Line (photo courtesy of Bat Call)
Artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms and deep learning (DL) classification and analysis of infra-sound auscultation help identify and treat COVID-19 patients.

Developed by Bat-Call (Nesher, Israel), the acoustic digital diagnostic system provides a full spectrum auscultation of body sounds. Originally designed for early diagnosis and management of both chronic respiratory and cardiovascular diseases such as pneumonia, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD, and congestive heart failure (CHF), it has now been expanded to also support COVID-19. The DL classification algorithm has previously shown a 90% detection accuracy of pneumonia patients, compared to an average of 55% with traditional auscultation.

The company provides three product lines:
• The Voqx smart auscultation device, which analyzes lung sounds, and can also provide vital sign information thanks to integrated sensors that measure pulse, oxygen saturation, respiratory cycle, and body temperature.
• The Pyxy is a compact, self-assessment device with all the features of the Voqx, which can be used to serve severe chronic cardiac and respiratory diseases patients worldwide that are in constant need for home monitoring.
• The Acoustic Imaging System (AIS) provides three dimensional (3D) mapping of chest sounds, including highlighting abnormalities in respiratory functionality estimation, enabling speedy and accurate triage in medical centers.

“Bat-Call's technology can potentially be harnessed for effective and rapid mass screening of population as well as accurate diagnosis and monitoring of quarantined COVID-19 patients without medical personnel on site,” said Yitzhack Schwartz, MD, chief medical officer of Bat-Call. “The device classifier can indicate the condition, and if needed, transmit it remotely. This will reduce unnecessary expensive or invasive exams such as X-ray, CT, blood tests, lowering referrals to medical centers and will keep medical staff safe from infection.”

“It is of great importance to quantify and detect the progress of lung disease involvement, which causes difficulty in breathing and coughing, without the other symptoms. A technology that can monitor low frequencies of lung sounds can better detect and monitor deterioration or improvement of the disease,” said Amin Shneifi, MD, head of the emergency department at Emek Medical Center (Afula, Israel). “I have no doubt that Bat-Call's technology can be a great tool in managing the pandemic, as it can be used for diagnosing and continuous monitoring of patients and optimizing treatment.”

Infrasound describes sound waves with a frequency below the lower limit of audibility (generally 20 Hz). Although not audible, vibrations at these frequencies are usually palpable or visible. Examples of such infrasonic vibrations are provided by precordial motion, such as thrusts or heaves, and by arterial and venous pulses.

Related Links:
Bat-Call


Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
Cybersecurity Service Protects Medical Devices from Attacks
Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Glucose Levels via ECG
AI Outperforms Humans in Diagnosis of Skin Lesions
Image: AI enhance facial recognition algorithms can identify people wearing masks (Photo courtesy of Herta)

New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask

Following the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus, an improved facial recognition solution can correctly identify people who wear facial masks. The Herta (Barcelona, Spain) facial recognition algorithms... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Total Wrist Replacement Device Treats Painful Arthritis
Surgical Approach Tied to Hip Revision Risk Level
Fascial Defect Should Be Closed During Hernia Repair
Image: Repairing Spina Bifida can restore brain structure (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

In-Utero Spina Bifida Surgery Restores Brain Structure

A new study suggests that prenatal surgical restoration of myelomeningocele (MMC) hindbrain herniation triggers restoration of normal brain anatomy. Researchers at the Mayo Clinic (Rochester, MN, USA)... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Routine Screening Prevents Majority of Cervical Cancers
Nerve Stimulation May Offer Relief for Fibromyalgia Sufferers
Kangaroo Mother Care Raises Low Birth Weight Babies Survival
Image: The QUiPP v2 app can calculate pre-term birth risk (Photo courtesy of GeneticApps)

Mobile Phone App Determines Risk of Preterm Birth

A user-friendly mobile phone application will allow doctors to quickly calculate a woman's individual risk of preterm birth, claims a new study. Developed by researchers at King’s College London (KCL;... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Automated Venipuncture Device Facilitates Rapid Blood Draws
Rapid Correction of Hyperkalemia Halves ED Mortality
Accessibility App Helps Parplegics Control Android Devices
Image: RFID tags embedded in diapers can alert when they are wet (Photo courtesy of MIT)

Smart Diapers Notify Caregivers when Soiled

A new study describes how a diaper embedded with a moisture sensor and a passive radio frequency identification (RFID) tag can alert a caregiver when it becomes wet. Developed at the Massachusetts... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
Advantech Launches Medical-Grade AVAS-400 Series 4K UHD Video Recorder
Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices Market to Reach USD 6 Billion by...
Global Defibrillators Market Projected to Reach USD 11.7 Billion by 2025
Illustration

Surgical Robots Market to Reach USD 13.1 Billion by 2027 Due to High Acceptance in Emerging Regions

The global surgical robots market is forecasted to reach USD 13.1 billion by 2027, driven mainly by low turn-around times and increased innovation in robotics over the coming years. Surgical robots are... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE