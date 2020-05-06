UV-C Light Systems Neutralize Surface and Air Pathogens

COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesWomen's HealthPatient CareHealth ITHospital NewsBusiness Events
- Nova's Stat Profile Prime Plus Blood Gas Analyzer Receives FDA Clearance for POC Use
- Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market to Surpass USD 4 Billion by 2026
- Surgical Robots Market to Reach USD 13.1 Billion by 2027 Due to High Acceptance in Emerging Regions
- Advantech Launches Medical-Grade AVAS-400 Series 4K UHD Video Recorder
- Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices Market to Reach USD 6 Billion by 2025
- Scientists Develop Anti-Coronavirus Surface Coating Based on Nanomaterials
- Pfizer and BioNTech Dose First US Participants for BNT162 COVID-19 Vaccine Program
- Italian COVID-19 Vaccine Becomes First to Neutralize Coronavirus in Human Cells
- Fluke Begins Producing Plastic Industrial Face Shields and Shares Design Specs
- Researchers Discover Antibody that Blocks Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Cells