UV-C Light Systems Neutralize Surface and Air Pathogens

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 06 May 2020
Image: The UV Angel Air (top) and UV Angel Adapt (Photo courtesy of UV Angel).
Image: The UV Angel Air (top) and UV Angel Adapt (Photo courtesy of UV Angel).
Two new UV-C light devices autonomously and continuously treat environmental air and surfaces for harmful bacteria, fungi, and viruses.

The UV Angel (Grand Haven, MI, USA) UV Angel Air and the next-generation UV Angel Adapt use ultraviolet (UV)-C light treatment technology to automatically and continuously treat the air and surfaces. The UV Angel Air combines a proprietary UV-C air treatment system with standard in-ceiling lighting, requiring no staff interaction. Air is circulated through a sealed chamber, where it is treated with a high intensity UV-C light. The treated air is then returned to the room, for a measurably healthier and safer environment.

To treat frequently touched surfaces, the UV Angel Adapt uses an intelligent, automated UV-C light treatment platform to continuously monitor and safely treat surfaces hundreds of times per day. UV Angel Adapt can be attached to keyboards, touch screens, and a wide range of other frequently touched surfaces. Both UV Angel products come with a robust data platform that provides users the ability to track key performance indicators, access invaluable data, and make well-informed decisions.

“We believe rapid deployment of UV Angel technology in hospitals around the country can provide immediate support to our healthcare workers on the frontlines of the fight against bacteria, fungus, and viruses like COVID-19,” said Tom Byrne, CEO of UV Angel. “While there are no environmental treatment technology silver bullets, it's critical we provide these healthcare workers with as many layers of protection as we can to help keep them safe and in the fight. We are actively shipping our products to hospitals and military facilities throughout the country.”

“Many harmful pathogens are very sensitive to ultraviolet light. UV Angel Air can neutralize bacteria, fungi and viruses, including coronaviruses, traveling through the air,” said Linda Lee, MD, chief science and medical officer of UV Angel, “with applications not only in health care, but also in many commercial building and transportation environments including corporate offices, dental, education, airplanes, cruise ships, ride shares, food service and more.”

The UV-C light wavelength of 254 nm induces the formation of pyrimidine dimmers from thymine and cytosine; these dimers in turn cause disruptions in microbial DNA, making genetic replication impossible, thus destroying organisms or rendering them unable to reproduce. The overall efficacy of UV-C light is a function of many different parameters, including intensity, exposure time, distance from the target, and air movement patterns.

