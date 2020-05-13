We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Smart T-Shirt Monitors Vital Signs Remotely

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 13 May 2020
Image: The KeeSense remote platform monitoring T-shirt (Photo courtesy of Chronolife)
A medical-grade T-shirt can trigger alerts to healthcare professionals when detecting changes in a patient's health.

The Chronolife (Paris, France) KeeSense remote platform monitoring (RPM) T-shirt is a multi-sensor wearable device that monitors electrocardiography (ECG), thoracic and abdominal respiration, skin temperature, thoracic impedance, and physical activity, to enable continuous remote tracking of vital clinical data in patients with chronic diseases, including prediction of acute pathological episodes. The RPM platform uses the Hierarchy Of event-based Time Surfaces (HOTS) neuromorphic algorithm, which analyzes several data flows continuously. It also enable researchers to pursue real-world physiological data and run more robust and efficient therapeutic efficiency programs and clinical trials.

The KeeSense T-shirt transmits data to a paired smartphone app via Bluetooth, which then sends the data to a secure and certified server for live or time-delayed analysis by the wearer's healthcare team. The multi-parametric medical data enables researchers and healthcare teams to develop meaningful insights into a patients' long-term health, while also allowing prompt responses to medical emergencies. The T-shirt is designed for comfortable continuous use, and blends in unobtrusively and seamlessly with daily life. It is also fully reusable and washable.

“Chronolife is now well-positioned for partnerships with a wide range of telemedicine services and telehealth providers to innovate and deliver end-to-end, continuous RPM programs,” said Laurent Vandebrouck, CEO of Chronolife. “This will not only improve outcomes for patients with conditions that require constant monitoring, such as cardiovascular dysfunctions and respiratory illnesses, but also reduce hospital readmissions and help alleviate the ongoing shortage of healthcare resources and staff.”

The use of wearable RPM devices that allow constant monitoring of physiological signals is becoming essential for the advancement of both the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Wearable systems allow physicians to overcome the limitations of technology and provide a response to the need for monitoring individuals over weeks or months. The data sets recorded using these systems are then processed to detect events predictive of possible worsening of the patient’s clinical situations, as well as assess the impact of clinical interventions.

