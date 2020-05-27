We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Ampronix, Inc

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
30 May 2020 - 04 Jun 2020
Virtual Venue
ASNR 2020 – 58th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Neuroradiology
06 Jun 2020 - 09 Jun 2020
Virtual Venue
57th ERA-EDTA Congress – European Renal Association - European Dialysis and Transplant Association
10 Jun 2020 - 12 Jun 2020
Virtual Venue
The Virtual EFORT Congress 2020 – 21st Annual Congress of European Federation of National Associations of Orthopaedics and Traumatology

Novel Aspiration Catheter Treats Necrotizing Pancreatitis

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 27 May 2020
Print article
Image: The Piranha LC aspiration catheter (Photo courtesy of GI Supply)
Image: The Piranha LC aspiration catheter (Photo courtesy of GI Supply)
A novel catheter helps in the management of necrotizing pancreatitis (NP) during endoscopic transmural necrosectomy (ETN) procedures.

The GI Supply (Mechanicsburg, PA, USA) Piranha LC aspiration catheter is a closed aspiration system that is designed to provide improved suction of necrotic tissue and pancreatic blood fluids, leaving a field clear for proper visualization during the ETN procedure. It can also be used for the removal of mucus from the GI tract, trachea, and/or the pulmonary tree. The efficient design uses wall suction and a Teflon-coated catheter to maximize tissue removal and support gastroenterologists safety and risk of exposure by avoiding the need for scope suction.

Features include a custom molded handle that optimizes the interface with a wall suction system; a proximal 5” of rigid shaft to add stiffness and pushability; an internal Teflon coated liner to provide a lubricious surface to maximize suction; a custom tip with beveled edges and increased stiffness to aid gastroenterologists in quick and safe removal of mucus or necrotic tissue; and a 124cm working length. The Piranha LC aspiration catheter requires a working channel with a minimum diameter of 2.8mm or greater, and is sold in boxes of five catheters.

“The Piranha LC is a great tool that gastroenterologists can use to clear areas of necrosis and infection and can also be used to clear blood and blood clots,” said Robert Ganz, MD, inventor of the Piranha LC. “The device is a closed system which will help reduce risks for the physicians and staff. It should be of great benefit in patient care.”

NP is a severe form of acute pancreatitis characterized by necrosis in and around the pancreas, and is associated with high rates of morbidity and mortality. It is subdivided anatomically into parenchymal, peripancreatic, and combined subtypes, and can be sterile or infected. Imaging, primarily computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), are essential in the diagnosis of NP and the identification of complications such as infection, bowel and biliary obstructions, pseudoaneurysm formation, hemorrhage, and venous thrombosis (VT).

Related Links:
GI Supply


Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
Cybersecurity Service Protects Medical Devices from Attacks
Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Glucose Levels via ECG
AI Outperforms Humans in Diagnosis of Skin Lesions
Image: AI enhance facial recognition algorithms can identify people wearing masks (Photo courtesy of Herta)

New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask

Following the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus, an improved facial recognition solution can correctly identify people who wear facial masks. The Herta (Barcelona, Spain) facial recognition algorithms... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
MIGS Device Targets Conventional Humor Outflow Barriers
New OR Safety Recommendations for COVID-19 Pandemic
Disposable Endoscopic System Assists Carpal Tunnel Release
Image: The Senza Omnia SCS system (Photo courtesy of Nevro)

Neuromodulation Platform Alleviates Chronic Pain

An innovative spinal cord stimulation system (SCS) treats chronic pain by delivering proprietary high frequency (HF) and other waveforms. The Nevro (Menlo Park, CA, USA) Omnia system is a new SCS platform... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Routine Screening Prevents Majority of Cervical Cancers
Nerve Stimulation May Offer Relief for Fibromyalgia Sufferers
Kangaroo Mother Care Raises Low Birth Weight Babies Survival
Image: The QUiPP v2 app can calculate pre-term birth risk (Photo courtesy of GeneticApps)

Mobile Phone App Determines Risk of Preterm Birth

A user-friendly mobile phone application will allow doctors to quickly calculate a woman's individual risk of preterm birth, claims a new study. Developed by researchers at King’s College London (KCL;... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Automated Venipuncture Device Facilitates Rapid Blood Draws
Rapid Correction of Hyperkalemia Halves ED Mortality
Accessibility App Helps Parplegics Control Android Devices
Image: RFID tags embedded in diapers can alert when they are wet (Photo courtesy of MIT)

Smart Diapers Notify Caregivers when Soiled

A new study describes how a diaper embedded with a moisture sensor and a passive radio frequency identification (RFID) tag can alert a caregiver when it becomes wet. Developed at the Massachusetts... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
Nova's Stat Profile Prime Plus Blood Gas Analyzer Receives FDA Clearance for POC...
Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market to Surpass USD 4 Billion by 2026
Surgical Robots Market to Reach USD 13.1 Billion by 2027 Due to High Acceptance in...
Image: The Stat EMS Basic blood testing system (Photo courtesy of Nova Biomedical)

Nova's Stat EMS Basic Blood Testing System Launched in CE Mark Countries

Nova Biomedical (Waltham, MA, USA) has launched the Stat EMS Basic blood testing system for ambulance and emergency care in CE mark countries. Stat EMS Basic measures fingerstick capillary lactate, glucose,... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE