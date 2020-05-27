Novel Aspiration Catheter Treats Necrotizing Pancreatitis

A novel catheter helps in the management of necrotizing pancreatitis (NP) during endoscopic transmural necrosectomy (ETN) procedures.The GI Supply (Mechanicsburg, PA, USA) Piranha LC aspiration catheter is a closed aspiration system that is designed to provide improved suction of necrotic tissue and pancreatic blood fluids, leaving a field clear for proper visualization during the ETN procedure. It can also be used for the removal of mucus from the GI tract, trachea, and/or the pulmonary tree. The efficient design uses wall suction and a Teflon-coated catheter to maximize tissue removal and support gastroenterologists safety and risk of exposure by avoiding the need for scope suction.Features include a custom molded handle that optimizes the interface with a wall suction system; a proximal 5” of rigid shaft to add stiffness and pushability; an internal Teflon coated liner to provide a lubricious surface to maximize suction; a custom tip with beveled edges and increased stiffness to aid gastroenterologists in quick and safe removal of mucus or necrotic tissue; and a 124cm working length. The Piranha LC aspiration catheter requires a working channel with a minimum diameter of 2.8mm or greater, and is sold in boxes of five catheters.“The Piranha LC is a great tool that gastroenterologists can use to clear areas of necrosis and infection and can also be used to clear blood and blood clots,” said Robert Ganz, MD, inventor of the Piranha LC. “The device is a closed system which will help reduce risks for the physicians and staff. It should be of great benefit in patient care.”NP is a severe form of acute pancreatitis characterized by necrosis in and around the pancreas, and is associated with high rates of morbidity and mortality. It is subdivided anatomically into parenchymal, peripancreatic, and combined subtypes, and can be sterile or infected. Imaging, primarily computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), are essential in the diagnosis of NP and the identification of complications such as infection, bowel and biliary obstructions, pseudoaneurysm formation, hemorrhage, and venous thrombosis (VT).