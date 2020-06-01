We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Ampronix, Inc

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
06 Jun 2020 - 09 Jun 2020
Virtual Venue
57th ERA-EDTA Congress – European Renal Association - European Dialysis and Transplant Association
10 Jun 2020 - 12 Jun 2020
Virtual Venue
The Virtual EFORT Congress 2020 – 21st Annual Congress of European Federation of National Associations of Orthopaedics and Traumatology
11 Jun 2020 - 14 Jun 2020
Virtual Venue
EHA25 – 25th Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA).

New Workstation Helps Meet COVID-19 Care Demands

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 01 Jun 2020
Print article
Image: The VPS workstation (Photo courtesy of Capsule Technologies)
Image: The VPS workstation (Photo courtesy of Capsule Technologies)
An innovative ventilated patient surveillance (VPS) workstation allows centralized remote observation of patients' ventilator data.

The Capsule Technologies (Andover, MA, USA) VPS workstation allows users to view real-time and trended clinical respiratory measurements in a centralized, environmentally safe remote location. Measures include fraction of inspired oxygen (FiO2), Set Tidal Volume, Exhaled Tidal Volume, Set Respiration Rate, Total Respiration Rate, Peak Inspiratory Pressure, and Positive End Expiratory Pressure. This allows healthcare staff to manage patients closely, but without having to be physically close, and rapidly identify clinically actionable emergent events.

The centralized view of ventilator data reduces bedside visits for non-actionable events, limiting the caregivers' exposure to infection, but also reduces institutional consumption of personal protective equipment (PPE), which saves time, money, and the equipment itself. Care providers also have greater availability to act during clinically actionable events, leading to shortened response times, which can improve patient safety and outcomes.

The VPS workstation is a tailored configuration of the company's Capsule Surveillance solution, which integrates health data, including waveforms, from any medical device or clinical system. The system contextualizes all available data and transforms it into visible, actionable, predictive insight. Clinicians can make timely assessments and react using customized protocols, based on predictive analytics and at-a-glance dashboards. Patient care is also improved with less charting errors, more timely charting, and more modifiers and custom fields.

“For our existing clients, adding ventilated patient surveillance is a simple, yet impactful, way to extend the utility of their Capsule installations,” said Hemant Goel, CEO of Capsule Technologies. “Technology is a key enabler, and we are directing all resources to support our clients' urgent needs to reduce risks, increase efficiencies and extend the reach and availability of resources. Our Ventilated Patient Surveillance workstation offers remote, continuous visibility on critical, respiratory-compromised COVID-19 patients while supporting clinical decisions and helping staff limit their exposure.”

“Implementation went quickly and smoothly, which was helpful during the rush of coronavirus cases. We have used ventilated patient surveillance to identify clinically actionable emergent events,” said Mary Stein-Ferrer, director of clinical informatics at the University of Miami Health System (FL, USA). “Viewing and assessing comprehensive ventilation data on the workstation before entering a patient room reduces the amount of time that our nurses and respiratory therapists spend in that potentially infectious environment.”

Related Links:
Capsule Technologies


Print article
Radcal

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
Cybersecurity Service Protects Medical Devices from Attacks
Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Glucose Levels via ECG
Image: The Arvia ARV-FS02 thermal camera and neural network processing system (Photo courtesy of Israk Solutions)

Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen

An integrated system comprised of a thermal imaging camera and contact tracing software helps fight the spread of COVID-19 and other pathogenic illnesses. The Israk Solutions (Selangor, Malaysia) ARVIA... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Neuromodulation Platform Alleviates Chronic Pain
MIGS Device Targets Conventional Humor Outflow Barriers
New OR Safety Recommendations for COVID-19 Pandemic
Image: The M.blue adjustable gravitational valve with integrated fixed pressure differential valve (Photo courtesy of Aesculap)

Novel Hydrocephalus Valve Addresses Postural Changes

New valve technology integrates gravitational technology with a fixed differential pressure unit into one valve, allowing for a simple, position-dependent hydrocephalus solution. The Aesculap (Tuttlingen,... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Routine Screening Prevents Majority of Cervical Cancers
Nerve Stimulation May Offer Relief for Fibromyalgia Sufferers
Kangaroo Mother Care Raises Low Birth Weight Babies Survival
Image: The QUiPP v2 app can calculate pre-term birth risk (Photo courtesy of GeneticApps)

Mobile Phone App Determines Risk of Preterm Birth

A user-friendly mobile phone application will allow doctors to quickly calculate a woman's individual risk of preterm birth, claims a new study. Developed by researchers at King’s College London (KCL;... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Automated Venipuncture Device Facilitates Rapid Blood Draws
Rapid Correction of Hyperkalemia Halves ED Mortality
Accessibility App Helps Parplegics Control Android Devices
Image: RFID tags embedded in diapers can alert when they are wet (Photo courtesy of MIT)

Smart Diapers Notify Caregivers when Soiled

A new study describes how a diaper embedded with a moisture sensor and a passive radio frequency identification (RFID) tag can alert a caregiver when it becomes wet. Developed at the Massachusetts... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
Nova's Stat EMS Basic Blood Testing System Launched in CE Mark Countries
Nova's Stat Profile Prime Plus Blood Gas Analyzer Receives FDA Clearance for POC...
Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market to Surpass USD 4 Billion by 2026
Image: Medical Fair Asia 2020 Set to Take Place in Singapore from 9 – 11 December 2020 (Photo courtesy of Medical Fair Asia)

MEDICAL FAIR ASIA 2020 Set to Take Place in Singapore from 9-11 December 2020

MEDICAL FAIR ASIA 2020 is set to take place in Singapore from 9-11 December 2020 at Marina Bay Sands, with the exhibition featuring the latest medical technology and innovations, and healthcare equipment... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE